Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal and Assam assembly elections commenced at 7.00 a.m. today. The stakes were high as the most high-profile contest in West Bengal took place in Nandigram where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and loyalist turn foe Suvendu Adhikari are facing the most bitter battle to win the constituency which was at the hotbed of Bengal politics when Trinamool Congress snatched power from the ruling CPM and has been the bastion of Adhikari family.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters of both states to exercise their franchise in ‘record numbers’. In West Bengal, a total of 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are in fray. Meanwhile in Assam the fate of 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts will be sealed in this phase. The voters in Assam are considering the debate over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and identity politics as it core electoral issues.
In this high volatile election phase, many popular faces from the entertainment industry will be seen contesting in the second phase of polls, with actors Soham Chakraborty and Sayantika Banerjee representing TMC and standing from Chandipur and Bankura respectively. Some of the major electoral issues in both the states of Assam are unemployment, lack of industrial growth and economic backwardness and migrants facing hardships since the imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown.
'Home Minister himself is instructing CRPF, BSF and other jawans to help only BJP and its goons' says Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister & TMC Supremo Mamata Banarjee is contesting from the Nandigram constituency against the protege-turned-rival and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. While speaking to the media at Nandigram, Mamata apologized to the Election Commission over their silence on complaints filed by TMC
Home Minister himself is instructing CRPF, BSF and other jawans to help only BJP and its goons. I apologise to my Election Commission for their silence. We have given so many letters but they are one-sidedly supporting BJP candidates: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/eBxNLR2sIU— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
'I am worried about democracy', says CM Mamata Banarjee
Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee says that TMC has lodged 63 complaints with Election Commission. She further added that she is not worried about Nandigram, she is worried about the democracy. She also claimed that 90% of the votes will go to TMC
We have already lodged 63 complaints with Election Commission. I am not worried about Nandigram, but I am worried about democracy. I will win Nandigram with the blessings of 'Maa Maati Manush': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/QD81ZMOahO— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Voter turnout stands at 72.65% in Assam and 79.53% in West Bengal till 5:22 pm
The Election Commission of India has recorded a voter turnout of 72.65% in Assam and 79.53% in West Bengal in the second phase of polling in West Bengal Elections 2021
72.65% polling in Assam, 79.53% polling in West Bengal, till 5:22 pm: Election Commission of India pic.twitter.com/X3E217cJXv— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
TMC lodges a complaint to the Election Commission
The TMC lodges a complaint with the Election Commission alleging capturing of 8 booths by BJP workers in the Moyna constituency.
The complaint read that the BJP workers are attempting to take control of EVM & are rigging the booth. CRPF deployed at the booth is not taking any action
#WestBengalPolls: TMC lodges a complaint with Election Commission alleging capturing of 8 booths by BJP workers in Moyna constituency.— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
"BJP workers are attempting to take control of EVM & are rigging the booth. CRPF deployed at the booth is not taking any action," it reads.
'Mamata Banarjee has lot the polls' , says BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who is contesting from Nandigram constituency arrives at a polling booth in Boyal where CM Mamata Banerjee had visited earlier.
Voter turnout stands at 67.70 % Assam and 72.25 % in West Bengal till 5:10 pm
The Election Commission of India recorded the voter turnout at 67.70% in Assam and 72.25% in West Bengal till 5pm in the second phase of polling in the West Bengal Elections 2021
67.60% polling in Assam, 72.25% polling in West Bengal, till 5:10 pm: Election Commission of India pic.twitter.com/8ef4VdWMDW— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
#ModiParanoiaPolitics Didi says 'Back me or Modi's Bharat'
The most intense poll battle between Bengal CM Mamata Banarjee and her friend-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari is underway as 30 seats go to polls in the second phase of West Bengal Elections 2021
#ModiParanoiaPolitics: BJP calls upon ‘CM-PM 1 party’; Didi says ‘Back me or Modi’s Bharat’https://t.co/ijLJ0yqxAr— NewsX (@NewsX) April 1, 2021
'People of Bengal are ready': PM Modi in Uluberia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Uluberia asked CM Mamata Banarjee if there is any truth in the rumour of her contesting from other constituencies as well. he further said that the people of Bengal are ready
#WATCH | Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file nomination from another constituency? First you went there (Nandigram), & people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, people of Bengal are ready: PM Narendra Modi in Uluberia. #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/Wr4fcYw0pr— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
'People of Bengal have decided, Didi must go', says PM Narendra Modi
Prime Narendra Modi while addressing a rally at Uluberia, said that the people of Nandigram have fulfilled this dream today. He further asserted that Didi must go and people can't wait any longer to save their future and identity.
People of Bengal have decided -- Didi must go. People of Nandigram have fulfilled this dream today. People can't wait any longer to save their future & identity. They are not just participating in polling, they are paving the way for renaissance in Bengal: PM Modi in Uluberia pic.twitter.com/nKV3hwszxh— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
People who are raising slogans are outsiders, says CM Mamata Banarjee
CM Mamata Banarjee visits a polling booth in Nandigram and some people started raising slogans. Mamata said that these people are supported by central forces and are outsiders who have come from Bihar and UP.
People who are raising slogans are outsiders. They came from Bihar and UP, they are being protected by Central Forces: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/0O41esAIDD— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari says CM Mamata stopped polling for 2 hours
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who is contesting from Nandigraam against Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banarjee says that Mamata stopped the polling for two hours and did nothing when her people pelted stones. He further labelled this act as illegal is a violation of MCC
She alleges that polling agent was ousted from one booth. But said nothing when her people pelted stones on media & injured one. Her political ground is slipping away. What she did is illegal. She stopped polling for 2 hours & did drama. It's MCC violation: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP pic.twitter.com/H6C4jB0raf— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
BJP leader Pritish R Kaur's vehicle thrashed by goons near a polling booth
Pritish R Kuar, BJP candidate from Keshpur was attacked near a polling booth while he was going there. he alleged that the TMC goons attacked him and his security personnel
I was going to a booth. There was a QRT of Police in front of our car & behind them was local media. When we reached there, there were 'Trinamooli gundas'. My security took us to car, where goons started hitting us with bricks & lathis: Pritish R Kuar, BJP candidate from Keshpur pic.twitter.com/hUxA8UmpZt— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
'Unnecessary havo is being created' , says BJP Candidate Bharti Ghosh
BJP candidate from Debra, Bharti Ghosh spoke to the media and said that some people weren't allowed to vote and were beaten up. She had called the election agent after people were stopped from voting
Some people weren't allowed to vote. They were beaten up & made to leave. Those who weren't allowed to vote blocked my way & narrated their ordeal. That's why I called election agent here. Unnecessary havoc being created so that I get stuck: Bharti Ghosh, BJP candidate from Debra pic.twitter.com/6uLjBKZmw5— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Voter turnout stands at 63.03% in Assam and 71.07% in WB till 3:31pm
The Election Commission of India has recorded a voter turnout of 63.03% in Assam and 71.07% in West Bengal in the second phase of polling in the Assembly Elections 2021
63.03% polling in Assam, 71.07% polling in West Bengal, till 3:31 pm: Election Commission of India pic.twitter.com/mTuy3pJXpK— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
'Is visiting a temple wrong', asks PM Narendra Modi to CM Banarjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a campaign rally at Jayanagar posed counter-questions to CM Mamata Banarjee asking the reason for her objections over PM's Bangladesh visit
Some days ago, I visited Bangladesh where I offered prayers at Jeshoreshwari temple. Didi objected to it. In Orakandi, I sought blessing for the country during my visit to sacred land of Harichand Thakur & Guruchand Thakur. She got very angry. Is visiting a temple wrong?: PM Modi https://t.co/2a6YrMF3YM pic.twitter.com/PGfBPl5fhD— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Polling parties escorted to ITBP
The second phase of polling is underway in West Bengal. polling parties escorted by ITBP to Sunderbans island
Polling parties escorted by ITBP to Sundarbans island during the second phase of polling in West Bengal: ITBP pic.twitter.com/YOQbUeCNjV— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
I would like to pay my tribute to Bengal's daughter Sova Majumder ji': PM Modi in Jayanagar
While addressing a rally at Jayanagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Souva Majumdar was a true representative of mothers and sisters in Bengal who were tortured by the people of TMC
I would like to pay my tribute to Bengal's daughter Sova Majumder Ji. She was a representative of mothers & sisters of Bengal who were tortured by the people of TMC: PM Modi in Jayanagar. #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/USn9kXyTLQ— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Slogans raised after Mamata Banarjee arrives in Nandigram
CM Mamata Banarjee visits a pollling booth in Nandigram amid reports of threats and intimidation. slogans were raised upon her arrival in the high-profile Nandigram constituency
#WATCH| Slogans were raised after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrived at the polling booth in Nandigram. pic.twitter.com/uhhSzfOknF— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
BJP will get more than 200 seats in Bengal: PM Narendra Modi in Jaynagar
While addressing the rally at Jayanagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people are reaching polling booths in large number and there is a BJP wave in Bengal
During the second phase of voting today, people are reaching polling booths in large numbers. Everywhere, there is only BJP. There is a BJP wave in Bengal: PM Modi in Jaynagar— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
CM Mamata Banarjee spoke to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over phone at Nandigram
CM Mamata Banarjee speaks to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the phone at a polling booth in Nandigram. She said that local people weren't allowed to cast their votes.
#WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the phone at a polling booth in Nandigram. She says, "...They didn't allow the local people to cast their vote. From morning I am campaigning...Now I am appealing to you, please see..." pic.twitter.com/mjsNQx38BB— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says that TMC's violence has strengthened people's resolve for 'Ebar BJP'
Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said that each stone that has been hurled at innocent people and on the BJP will be used to build an exit path for the anarchist regime of TMC.
Each stone hurled at innocent people & on BJP will be used to build exit path for anarchist regime of TMC. Didi, for too long you have mistaken Bengal's silence for weakness, your violence has only strengthened people's resolve for 'Ebar BJP': Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/SVhwG7dtBi— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
CM Mamata Banarjee visits a polling booth in Nandigram
CM Mamata Banarjee visits a polling booth in Nandigram while the second phase of Assembly Elections are underway. She is contesting from Nandigram against BJP Candidate Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits a polling booth in Nandigram.— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
She is contesting against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, from the constituency in #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/W5IP6bjfyY
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits Bayal village located in Nandigram
The second phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal is underway. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits Bayal village located in Nandigram
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits Bayal village located in Nandigram pic.twitter.com/j7q3s0r59j— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Congress leader Manish Tiwari demands an EC probe
Congress-led Mahajot candidate from Tamulpur constituency, Rangja Basumatary (Bodoland People's Front ) was made to disappear. Congress leader Manish Tewari said Assam govt's & BJP's responsibility to answer where he is.
Congress-led Mahajot candidate from Tamulpur constituency, Rangja Basumatary (Bodoland People's Front ) was made to disappear. Assam govt's & BJP's responsibility to answer where he is. Demand from EC that a probe should be done in this matter: Manish Tewari, Congress in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/j9vCS7rm2S— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
West Bengal CM Mamata Banarjee in Nandigram Assembly constituency
Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee in Nandigram Assembly constituency amidst the ongoing second phase polling in the West Bengal Assembly Elections
#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram assembly constituency, as the second phase of polling for Assembly elections is underway pic.twitter.com/Rw7KGLZFCo— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Vehicle of Media Personnel attacked near Kamalpur, Nandigram
Incidents of violence have been reported from Nandigram, where a vehicle of media personnel was attacked near polling booth number 170 in KIamalpur. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said a particular community is responsible for these attacks.
West Bengal: Vehicle of media personnel attacked near booth number 170 in Kamalpur, Nandigram.— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
"These are work of Pakistanis, 'Jay Bangla' is a slogan from Bangladesh. There are voters from a particular community at that booth who are doing this," says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari pic.twitter.com/gMsENDDnA5
voter turnout stands at 33.24% in Assam and 37.42% in Bengal till 1:02 pm
The Election Commission of India has recorded a voter turnout of 33.24% in Assam and 37.42 in Bengal till 1:02 pm in the the 2nd phase of Assembly Elections
33.24% polling in Assam, 37.42% polling in West Bengal, till 1.02pm: Election Commission of India pic.twitter.com/N2n8f4uaFS— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid talks about Assembly Elections 2021
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid speaks exclusively to NewsX. In the conversation, he points out BJP's lack of cohesive, co-ordinated, and honest thinking.
#WhosWinning2021 | Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) speaks exclusively to NewsX, points out BJP's "lack of cohesive, co-ordinated and honest thinking".

Nandigram voters talks about voting issues
The second phase of polling is underway in the state of West Bengal. NewsX speaks to the voters of Nandigram and takes stock of the voting issues on the ground
#WhosWinning2021 | NewsX speaks to Nandigram voters and takes stock of the voting issue on ground. pic.twitter.com/HVtxWdIYTv— NewsX (@NewsX) April 1, 2021
Voter turnout reaches 37.42% in Bengal till 11:31 am
The Election Commission of India has recorded a voter turnout of 37.42% amidst the violence in West Bengal in the second phase of WB Assembly Elections.
Bengal polls: Amid violence, voter turnout reaches 37.42 per cent till 11:31 am— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 1, 2021
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/7e8Ois2K9L pic.twitter.com/BJczwIjHxX
Congress leader Sushmita Dev casts her vote in Silchar
Congress leader Sushmmita Dev casts her vote at a polling station in Silchar during the second phase of Assam Assembly Elections. speaking to the media, she said that Mahajoot (grand alliance) is an inclusive alliance whereas BJP is a communal alliance.
'Congress is dreaming of coming to power in Assam', says PM Narendra Modi in Kokrajhar
While addressing a rally at Kokrajhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about how Congress has handed over its fortune ti the leaders of the party and further pushed the state into violence, he further said that congress is dreaming to come to power in Assam and told people to understand the lies and conspiracy of congress.
Yesterday, the entire state of Assam saw in a video how the identity of Assam, the symbol of the hardwork of the women of Assam 'Gamosa' was insulted publicly. Everyone who loves Assam is hurt and angry after seeing those pictures: PM Modi in Kokrajhar#AssamAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/68SLEx7utY— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Special arrangements have been made for voters at polling booths to protect them from covid-19
The second phase of polling in the Assam and West Bengal elections began at 7 am amidst tight security and the voting is underway with strict adherence to the covid-19 protocols. special arrangements have been made for voters at polling booths to protect them from covid infections
#WhosWinning2021 | Special arrangements made to protect voters from Covid infections at polling stations. pic.twitter.com/VDVOuoiOEr— NewsX (@NewsX) April 1, 2021
BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari says the overall situation is peaceful in West Bengal
Violence was recorded across many regions in West Bengal during the second phase of polling in the state's assembly elections. a BJP worker was beaten up and one of the party leader's car was vandalized. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari spoke to the reporters and said that the police is taking action over the matter and the overall situation is peaceful.
A BJP worker was beaten up in Samsabad's Kanchan Nagar area today...One Amirul behind the death by hanging of a BJP worker in Maheshnagar, Nandigram. The police is taking action. The overall situation today is peaceful: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari #WestBengalElections pic.twitter.com/XQ552RWP6X— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Women voters of Nandigram say they want better safety and security
NewsX India spoke to the women voters of Nandigram on the ground during the tracking of voting in the second phase of Assembly Elections of West Bengal, the women voters of Nandigram say that they want better safety and security from the government
#WhosWinning2021 | NewsX speaks to women voters of Nandigram, they want better safety and security from the government.— NewsX (@NewsX) April 1, 2021

Voter turnout recorded at 21.71% Assam and 29.27% in West Bengal
The Election Commission of India has recorded a voter turnout of 21.71% and 29.27% in Assam and West Bengal till 11:17 a.m in the second phase of polling.
21.71% and 29.27% voter turnout recorded till 11.17 am in the second phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal, respectively: Election Commission of India pic.twitter.com/KK0lyGBTr0— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
PM Modi urges eligible voters to cast their votes in the second phase of Assam and West Bengal Elections
The second phase of polling is underway in Assam and West Bengal Assembly Elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and requested the eligible voters to come out and exercise their franchise and strengthen the democracy.
Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021
BJP Star candidate Suvendu Adhikari speaks on Mamata, BJP's focus on women's security
BJP Star candidate Suvendu Adhikari spoke exclusively to NewsX, talks about BJP's focus on Women Security in Bengal.
#WhosWinning2021 BJP Star Candidate Suvendhu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) speaks exclusively to #NewsX correspondent (@Sabyasachi_13). Watch him take on Mamata and speak on BJP's focus on women's security.@BJP4Bengal pic.twitter.com/DWWJkzE63U— NewsX (@NewsX) April 1, 2021
BJP polling agent thrashed, party's leader car vandalised
Reports of violence are being recorded from Keshpur in the second phase of WB Assembly Elections. A woman polling agent got beaten up allegedly by TMC workers at booth number 173 in Keshpur, West Bengal. local BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh's car vandalized.
WB: A woman polling agent of BJP at booth no.173 in Keshpur beaten up allegedly by TMC workers today. Local BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh's car vandalised— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Free&fair polls not being conducted here as TMC causing violence.Central forces inactive:BJP candidate from Keshpur assembly seat pic.twitter.com/isI84YUEFH
Former MoS Railways & BJP leader Rajen Gohain casts his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon
Former MoS Railways and BJP leader, Rajen Gohain casts his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon in the second phase of Assam Assembly Elections. Rajein said that BJP will get over 35 seats out of the total 47 in the first phase.
Assam: Former MoS Railways & BJP leader Rajen Gohain casts his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon. He says, "BJP will get over 35 seats out of the total 47 in the 1st phase. In the 2nd phase too, we'll get many seats. BJP will undoubtedly form the govt with more than 75 seats." pic.twitter.com/h2FApfFW6l— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal casts his vote in Hojai, Assam
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Baddrudin Ajmal casts his vote in Hojai, polling booth number 21 in the second phase of Assam Assembly elections 2021.
Assam: All India United Democratic Front President Badruddin Ajmal casts his vote at polling station number 21 in Hojai#AssamAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/fp4T08fkEI— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
West Bengal: CPI(M) workers agitated at Ghatal today
the second phase of polling is underway in West Bengal for the 30 assembly constituencies spread across four districts today, reports of agitation and violence came from Ghatal where CPI(M) workers alleged being stopped from casting their votes by TMC workers.
West Bengal: CPIM workers agitated at Ghatal today, alleged that they were being stopped by TMC workers as they were on their way to cast their vote— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Later, security forces reached the spot and removed the road blockade pic.twitter.com/pZvC8BQMxz
West Bengal: BJP polling booth agent gets beaten up
The second phase of polling is underway in Assam and West Bengal. reports of violence are being recorded from a polling booth in Keshpur, West Bengal where a BJP polling agent was beaten up allegedly by TMC workers.
West Bengal: BJP polling agent at booth number 173 in Keshpur beaten up allegedly by TMC workers. The polling agent has been rushed to a hospital. BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh's car vandalised— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
West Bengal Elections: Ruckus near a polling booth in Debra
The second phase of polling is underway in Assam and West Bengal. violence and ruckus near a polling booth in Debra in West Bengal has been reported. BJP's Bharti Ghosh and TMC's Humayun Kabir are contesting from this region.
WB: Ruckus near a polling booth in Debra, security forces present. Voters say, "Parties called goons from outside. We're locals, why will we create unrest? Candidate brought people here, she wants to create issue."— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
BJP's Bharti Ghosh & TMC's Humayun Kabir contesting from here. pic.twitter.com/1losvWUkXr
BJP Candidate Hiron Chatterjee visit a polling station in the constituency
Actor and BJP Candidate Hiron Chatterjee from Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency visits a polling station.
West Bengal: BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency, Hiron Chatterjee visits a polling station in the constituency pic.twitter.com/KYcpciKF31— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Voter turnout stands at 10.51% in Assam and 13.14% in West Bengal till 9 am in the second phase
The second phase of polling has started in Assam and West Bengal. The Election Commission of India has recorded a voter turnout of 10.51% in Assam and 13.14% in West Bengal till 9 am in the second phase of polling.
10.51% and 13.14% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in the second phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal, respectively: Election Commission of India— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021