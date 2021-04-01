Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal and Assam assembly elections commenced at 7.00 a.m. today. The stakes were high as the most high-profile contest in West Bengal took place in Nandigram where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and loyalist turn foe Suvendu Adhikari are facing the most bitter battle to win the constituency which was at the hotbed of Bengal politics when Trinamool Congress snatched power from the ruling CPM and has been the bastion of Adhikari family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters of both states to exercise their franchise in ‘record numbers’. In West Bengal, a total of 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are in fray. Meanwhile in Assam the fate of 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts will be sealed in this phase. The voters in Assam are considering the debate over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and identity politics as it core electoral issues. 

In this high volatile election phase, many popular faces from the entertainment industry will be seen contesting in the second phase of polls, with actors Soham Chakraborty and Sayantika Banerjee representing TMC and standing from Chandipur and Bankura respectively. Some of the major electoral issues in both the states of Assam are unemployment, lack of industrial growth and economic backwardness and migrants facing hardships since the imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Live Updates

06:07 (IST)

'Home Minister himself is instructing CRPF, BSF and other jawans to help only BJP and its goons' says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister & TMC Supremo Mamata Banarjee is contesting from the Nandigram constituency against the protege-turned-rival and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. While speaking to the media at Nandigram, Mamata apologized to the Election Commission over their silence on complaints filed by TMC

06:01 (IST)

'I am worried about democracy', says CM Mamata Banarjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee says that TMC has lodged 63 complaints with Election Commission. She further added that she is not worried about Nandigram, she is worried about the democracy. She also claimed that 90% of the votes will go to TMC

05:51 (IST)

Voter turnout stands at 72.65% in Assam and 79.53% in West Bengal till 5:22 pm

05:46 (IST)

TMC lodges a complaint to the Election Commission

The TMC lodges a complaint with the Election Commission alleging capturing of 8 booths by BJP workers in the Moyna constituency.
The complaint read that the BJP workers are attempting to take control of EVM & are rigging the booth. CRPF deployed at the booth is not taking any action

05:40 (IST)

'Mamata Banarjee has lot the polls' , says BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who is contesting from Nandigram constituency arrives at a polling booth in Boyal where CM Mamata Banerjee had visited earlier.

05:27 (IST)

Voter turnout stands at 67.70 % Assam and 72.25 % in West Bengal till 5:10 pm

05:01 (IST)

#ModiParanoiaPolitics Didi says 'Back me or Modi's Bharat'

The most intense poll battle between Bengal CM Mamata Banarjee and her friend-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari is underway as 30 seats go to polls in the second phase of West Bengal Elections 2021

04:56 (IST)

'People of Bengal are ready': PM Modi in Uluberia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Uluberia asked CM Mamata Banarjee if there is any truth in the rumour of her contesting from other constituencies as well. he further said that the people of Bengal are ready

04:38 (IST)

'People of Bengal have decided, Didi must go', says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Narendra Modi while addressing a rally at Uluberia, said that the people of Nandigram have fulfilled this dream today. He further asserted that Didi must go and people can't wait any longer to save their future and identity.

04:23 (IST)

People who are raising slogans are outsiders, says CM Mamata Banarjee

CM Mamata Banarjee visits a polling booth in Nandigram and some people started raising slogans. Mamata said that these people are supported by central forces and are outsiders who have come from Bihar and UP.

04:15 (IST)

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari says CM Mamata stopped polling for 2 hours

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who is contesting from Nandigraam against Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banarjee says that Mamata stopped the polling for two hours and did nothing when her people pelted stones. He further labelled this act as illegal is a violation of MCC

03:58 (IST)

BJP leader Pritish R Kaur's vehicle thrashed by goons near a polling booth

Pritish R Kuar, BJP candidate from Keshpur was attacked near a polling booth while he was going there. he alleged that the TMC goons attacked him and his security personnel

03:53 (IST)

'Unnecessary havo is being created' , says BJP Candidate Bharti Ghosh

BJP candidate from Debra, Bharti Ghosh spoke to the media and said that some people weren't allowed to vote and were beaten up. She had called the election agent after people were stopped from voting

03:47 (IST)

Voter turnout stands at 63.03% in Assam and 71.07% in WB till 3:31pm

03:41 (IST)

'Is visiting a temple wrong', asks PM Narendra Modi to CM Banarjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a campaign rally at Jayanagar posed counter-questions to CM Mamata Banarjee asking the reason for her objections over PM's Bangladesh visit

03:33 (IST)

Polling parties escorted to ITBP

The second phase of polling is underway in West Bengal. polling parties escorted by ITBP to Sunderbans island

03:23 (IST)

I would like to pay my tribute to Bengal's daughter Sova Majumder ji': PM Modi in Jayanagar

While addressing a rally at Jayanagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Souva Majumdar was a true representative of mothers and sisters in Bengal who were tortured by the people of TMC

03:15 (IST)

Slogans raised after Mamata Banarjee arrives in Nandigram

CM Mamata Banarjee visits a pollling booth in Nandigram amid reports of threats and intimidation. slogans were raised upon her arrival in the high-profile Nandigram constituency

03:09 (IST)

BJP will get more than 200 seats in Bengal: PM Narendra Modi in Jaynagar

While addressing the rally at Jayanagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people are reaching polling booths in large number and there is a BJP wave in Bengal

02:56 (IST)

CM Mamata Banarjee spoke to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over phone at Nandigram

CM Mamata Banarjee speaks to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the phone at a polling booth in Nandigram. She said that local people weren't allowed to cast their votes.

02:34 (IST)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says that TMC's violence has strengthened people's resolve for 'Ebar BJP'

Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said that each stone that has been hurled at innocent people and on the BJP will be used to build an exit path for the anarchist regime of TMC.

02:29 (IST)

CM Mamata Banarjee visits a polling booth in Nandigram

CM Mamata Banarjee visits a polling booth in Nandigram while the second phase of Assembly Elections are underway. She is contesting from Nandigram against BJP Candidate Suvendu Adhikari

01:58 (IST)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits Bayal village located in Nandigram

The second phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal is underway. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits Bayal village located in Nandigram

01:54 (IST)

Congress leader Manish Tiwari demands an EC probe

Congress-led Mahajot candidate from Tamulpur constituency, Rangja Basumatary (Bodoland People's Front ) was made to disappear. Congress leader Manish Tewari said Assam govt's & BJP's responsibility to answer where he is.

01:30 (IST)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banarjee in Nandigram Assembly constituency

Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee in Nandigram Assembly constituency amidst the ongoing second phase polling in the West Bengal Assembly Elections

01:20 (IST)

Vehicle of Media Personnel attacked near Kamalpur, Nandigram

Incidents of violence have been reported from Nandigram, where a vehicle of media personnel was attacked near polling booth number 170 in KIamalpur. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said a particular community is responsible for these attacks.

01:13 (IST)

voter turnout stands at 33.24% in Assam and 37.42% in Bengal till 1:02 pm

01:02 (IST)

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid talks about Assembly Elections 2021

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid speaks exclusively to NewsX. In the conversation, he points out BJP's lack of cohesive, co-ordinated, and honest thinking.

12:27 (IST)

Nandigram voters talks about voting issues

The second phase of polling is underway in the state of West Bengal. NewsX speaks to the voters of Nandigram and takes stock of the voting issues on the ground

12:14 (IST)

Voter turnout reaches 37.42% in Bengal till 11:31 am

12:08 (IST)

Congress leader Sushmita Dev casts her vote in Silchar

Congress leader Sushmmita Dev casts her vote at a polling station in Silchar during the second phase of Assam Assembly Elections. speaking to the media, she said that Mahajoot (grand alliance) is an inclusive alliance whereas BJP is a communal alliance.

12:01 (IST)

'Congress is dreaming of coming to power in Assam', says PM Narendra Modi in Kokrajhar

While addressing a rally at Kokrajhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about how Congress has handed over its fortune ti the leaders of the party and further pushed the state into violence, he further said that congress is dreaming to come to power in Assam and told people to understand the lies and conspiracy of congress.

11:47 (IST)

Special arrangements have been made for voters at polling booths to protect them from covid-19

The second phase of polling in the Assam and West Bengal elections began at 7 am amidst tight security and the voting is underway with strict adherence to the covid-19 protocols. special arrangements have been made for voters at polling booths to protect them from covid infections

11:41 (IST)

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari says the overall situation is peaceful in West Bengal

Violence was recorded across many regions in West Bengal during the second phase of polling in the state's assembly elections. a BJP worker was beaten up and one of the party leader's car was vandalized. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari spoke to the reporters and said that the police is taking action over the matter and the overall situation is peaceful.

11:32 (IST)

Women voters of Nandigram say they want better safety and security

NewsX India spoke to the women voters of Nandigram on the ground during the tracking of voting in the second phase of Assembly Elections of West Bengal, the women voters of Nandigram say that they want better safety and security from the government

11:24 (IST)

Voter turnout recorded at 21.71% Assam and 29.27% in West Bengal

11:19 (IST)

PM Modi urges eligible voters to cast their votes in the second phase of Assam and West Bengal Elections

The second phase of polling is underway in Assam and West Bengal Assembly Elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and requested the eligible voters to come out and exercise their franchise and strengthen the democracy.

11:13 (IST)

BJP Star candidate Suvendu Adhikari speaks on Mamata, BJP's focus on women's security

BJP Star candidate Suvendu Adhikari spoke exclusively to NewsX, talks about BJP's focus on Women Security in Bengal.

10:53 (IST)

BJP polling agent thrashed, party's leader car vandalised

Reports of violence are being recorded from Keshpur in the second phase of WB Assembly Elections. A woman polling agent got beaten up allegedly by TMC workers at booth number 173 in Keshpur, West Bengal. local BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh's car vandalized.

10:36 (IST)

Former MoS Railways & BJP leader Rajen Gohain casts his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon

Former MoS Railways and BJP leader, Rajen Gohain casts his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon in the second phase of Assam Assembly Elections. Rajein said that BJP will get over 35 seats out of the total 47 in the first phase.

10:29 (IST)

AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal casts his vote in Hojai, Assam

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Baddrudin Ajmal casts his vote in Hojai, polling booth number 21 in the second phase of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

10:21 (IST)

West Bengal: CPI(M) workers agitated at Ghatal today

the second phase of polling is underway in West Bengal for the 30 assembly constituencies spread across four districts today, reports of agitation and violence came from Ghatal where CPI(M) workers alleged being stopped from casting their votes by TMC workers.

10:03 (IST)

West Bengal: BJP polling booth agent gets beaten up

The second phase of polling is underway in Assam and West Bengal. reports of violence are being recorded from a polling booth in Keshpur, West Bengal where a BJP polling agent was beaten up allegedly by TMC workers.

09:53 (IST)

West Bengal Elections: Ruckus near a polling booth in Debra

The second phase of polling is underway in Assam and West Bengal. violence and ruckus near a polling booth in Debra in West Bengal has been reported. BJP's Bharti Ghosh and TMC's Humayun Kabir are contesting from this region.

09:44 (IST)

BJP Candidate Hiron Chatterjee visit a polling station in the constituency

Actor and BJP Candidate Hiron Chatterjee from Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency visits a polling station.

09:38 (IST)

Voter turnout stands at 10.51% in Assam and 13.14% in West Bengal till 9 am in the second phase

The second phase of polling has started in Assam and West Bengal. The Election Commission of India has recorded a voter turnout of 10.51% in Assam and 13.14% in West Bengal till 9 am in the second phase of polling.

 