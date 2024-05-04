AstraZeneca To Be Sued By Parents Who Lost Their Daughter With Covishield

Following AstraZeneca’s acknowledgment of the rare blood clot side effect associated with its COVID vaccine, the parents of a young woman purportedly affected by Covishield are preparing to take legal action against the British pharmaceutical company, which also happens to be the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

This development ensued after AstraZeneca conceded in a UK court that their vaccine could potentially lead to rare side effects resulting in blood clots and reduced platelet count.

It’s worth noting that while AstraZeneca developed the COVID-19 vaccine, it was produced in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII) under the brand name ‘Covishield’, which saw widespread distribution in the country. However, SII has yet to comment on this matter.

In response to AstraZeneca’s admission, Venugopalan Govindan, who tragically lost his 20-year-old daughter Karunya in 2021, expressed that the admission came too late, lamenting the loss of many lives. He expressed his discontent, stating that the Serum Institute should have halted vaccine distribution after 15 European countries restricted its use due to reported deaths from blood clots. Govindan, alongside other grieving parents, is actively pursuing justice through various legal avenues, although they have faced challenges in securing a hearing.

In a poignant statement, Govindan voiced his grievances on a social media platform, holding not only the Serum Institute of India but also the government and regulatory bodies accountable for the adverse events associated with the vaccine. He criticized their failure to halt the vaccine rollout despite emerging data on its dangers, attributing culpability for his daughter’s death and numerous others to these entities.

Govindan further emphasized that Serum Institute of India and Adar Poonawalla must be held accountable for their actions, laying blame on government authorities for approving the vaccine’s distribution without adequate consideration of potential risks.

The rare side effect in question, known as vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (TTS), has been acknowledged by AstraZeneca as occurring in ‘very rare cases’, according to court documents cited by UK media outlets.