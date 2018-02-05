Around 100 more people belonging to pro-Kannada organisations were also detained by police at Freedom Park in the city centre, as they held protests demanding PM Narendra Modi's intervention in Mahadayi water dispute between the state of Karnataka and Goa. The Bengaluru city witnessed heavy traffic snarls on several arterial roads during the day as thousands of people from across the state visited Bengaluru to listen to PM Modi's speech. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting the city to address a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally that marks the culmination of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 90-day rally across the poll-bound state. Prime Minister Modi had claimed that someone earning Rs 200 by opening a pakoda shop by the street cannot be called unemployed by any means.

As many as 10 youths were detained by Bengaluru police here on Sunday, February 4, for holding protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by selling ‘pakodas’ to condemn his recent remark that ‘pakoda’ selling was also employed at a recent interview. Donning graduation caps and robes, the youths were selling the fritters on the roadsides, just a few meters away from the Palace Grounds, where PM Narendra Modi was addressing a massive Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally.

In a recent interview with a television channel, Prime Minister Modi had claimed that someone earning Rs 200 by opening a pakoda shop by the street cannot be called unemployed by any means. Meanwhile, around 100 more people belonging to pro-Kannada organisations were also detained by police at Freedom Park in the city centre, as they held protests demanding PM Narendra Modi’s intervention in Mahadayi water dispute between the state of Karnataka and Goa.

The Bengaluru city witnessed heavy traffic snarls on several arterial roads during the day as thousands of people from across the state visited Bengaluru to listen to PM Modi’s speech. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting the city to address a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally that marks the culmination of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 90-day rally across the poll-bound state. With over 1,000 Bengaluru policemen and 1,200 traffic policemen deployed around the venue, the city centre had turned into a fortress.