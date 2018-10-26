Badaun firecracker shop explosion: The explosion took place at Rasoolpur village in Badaun district. Unknown number of fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and the district magistrate is monitoring the situation. Reports said a person is still buried under the debris and rubble.

At least 7 people were killed and several others injured due to explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, reports said. According to reports, the building that housed the firecracker shop collapsed due the impact of the explosion.

The explosion took place at Rasoolpur village in Badaun district. Unknown number of fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and the district magistrate himself is monitoring the situation. Reports said a person is still buried under the debris and rubble.

The blast has come days after Supreme Court directed that only green firecrackers would be sold in the country which are less polluting. However, the apex court had refused to put a blanket ban on the sales on firecrackers.

SUPREME COURT VERDICT ON SALE OF FIRECRACKERS

Refusing to put a nationwide blanket on the sale of firecrackers, the Supreme Court banned the online sale of firecrackers and put a stay on e-commerce portals from selling them. The apex court also said that only low polluting, green crackers which are within the permitted decibel limits and norms will be allowed.

Apart from this, SC in its verdict also imposed timing restrictions on burning firecrackers on Diwali. The court said people will be allowed to burn crackers between 8pm and 10 pm on Diwali, while on other occasions like New Year and Christmas, the timings will be from 11:45 pm to 12:15 am.

Last year, the Supreme Court had temporarily banned the sale of firecrackers before Diwali. Several petitions challenging the ban were dismissed by the court saying that the limited ban on firecrackers during Diwali was an experiment to examine its effect on the pollution levels.

