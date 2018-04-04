At least 5 alleged Naxals were killed in an encounter with a joint team of the Jharkhand police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Latehar district on Wednesday morning, April 4. The police have recovered 3 AK-47 rifles, 1 INSAS rifle and 1 315-bore rifle, apart from a lot of ammunition and other materials from the spot.

At least 5 alleged Naxals were killed in an encounter with a joint team of the Jharkhand police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Latehar district on Wednesday morning, April 4. The Encounter comes on a day when the chief minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das is about to Betla wildlife sanctuary to hold review meetings Border Area Development plans. According to the Police, encounter started on the border of Manika and Herhanj police station area, Latehar, in Badgaon forests on Wednesday morning.

The police have recovered 3 AK-47 rifles, 1 INSAS rifle and 1 315-bore rifle, apart from a lot of ammunition and other materials from the spot. According to a report published by the national daily, Indian Express, since January 2018, the police personnel have shot down more than 15 Naxals. On March 22, 15 Naxals were arrested from 2 places in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. The arrests were important as they came 8 days after 9 CRPF personnel were killed in IED blast. However, the arrested Naxals were not involved in the incident but were involved in the attack on a police team in which 2 personnel were killed in the month of February.

According to a report published by IndiaSpend, a total number of casualties due to Naxal-related violence is 5,235 in 6 years. Approximately, 3,000 civilians and more than 1,000 security personnel and 900 Naxals have been killed in the violence. Chhattisgarh, considered as the hotbed of Naxals, had the highest number of incidents and casualties followed by Jharkhand. Chhattisgarh had the highest number of conviction rates and the highest number of Naxals killed in the violence.

