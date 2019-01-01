At least 8 killed in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh after driver loses control of truck: The police said a truck driver lost control and rammed into a roadside Dalit colony in Ilia village near Bihar border.

Chandauli truck accident: At least 8 people were killed and several others sustained injuries in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district on Tuesday, reports said. The police said a truck driver lost control and rammed into a roadside Dalit colony in Ilia village near Bihar border. The injured were rushed to a local hospital.

More details awaited.

On December 24, 2018, eight people were killed and 12 others in a highway pileup involving at least 50 vehicles in Haryana’s Jhajjar due to thick fog. According to reports, school bus, cars and SUVs collided causing a 2-km long traffic jam on the highway.

