Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that Congress is against the arrival of Rafale jets in the country. He said during the Congress rule, the security of the country was compromised as soldiers were not provided bullet-proof jackets. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The names of 25,942 slain security force personnel have been inscribed in the walls of the National Memorial.

At National War Memorial, PM Narendra Modi says Congress, its leadership didn’t listen to armed forces’ demands: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said all investigations into the Bofors and VVIP helicopter bribery scandals are pointing towards one family, in a clear hint at the Nehru-Gandhi family. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the National War Memorial in New Delhi, PM Modi went on to say the Congress was putting all its efforts into making sure that Rafale aircraft do not arrive in the country. The Congress has been attacking the Modi government’s Rafale deal, questioning decisions that led to the scrapping of the older UPA deal for 126 Rafale jets in favour of an agreement that was clinched during PM Modi’s France visit in 2015, where the number of aircraft were reduced to 36.

In a clear message for the Congress and the party’s first family, Modi said the family played with the safety and security of the nation and that of its security forces by denying the forces demand for almost 2 lakh bullet-proof jackets. He said his government had accepted the demand and had requisitioned 2.3 lakh jackets. Modi slammed the Congress for not building a war memorial for Independent India’s braves. He said his government had fast-tracked the National War Memorial proposal after 2014 and ensured that the soldiers who give up their lives for the security and safety of the country are remembered by their fellow citizens. He recalled that the War Memorial file had moved only during the term of the first NDA government under former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee after which it came to a standstill. Similarly, he said women in the Indian Air Force have turned out to be pilots, a combat role, under his watch.

In an almost-campaign speech, he called for contributions from all sections of society in protecting the country from foreign designs. Modi reinvoked the CRPF jawans who died in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 this year.

Accompanied by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the three service chiefs, Modi said a new India was progressing on new paths to play a role befitting it in global geopolitics and for this, the bravery and the discipline of the forces was of utmost importance.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More