Former Prime Minister and BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Monday was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) for a routine check-up, according to the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan and other leaders visited AIIMS to inquire about Vajpayee’s health. PM Modi stayed for about 50 minutes at AIIMS inquired about Vajpayee’s health and interacted with his family members.

Speaking on Vajpayee’s condition, BJP’s Vijay Goel said that he had a urine infection for which he is being. Goel added that he has complete hope that Vajpayee will be able to go home tomorrow. According to reports, Vajpayee’s medical bulletin is expected to be released around 9 AM tomorrow.

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who also visited AIIMS to see Vajpayee said that he is fine and there is nothing to worry about.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee retired from active politics in 2009 following his deteriorating health condition and rising body ailments. He first became the Prime Minister of India in 1996, but only for a period of 13 days after the BJP failed to prove majority.

Former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted today at AIIMS,

New Delhi for investigation & evaluation. He has been diagnosed with a

urinary tract infection for which appropriate treatment has been closely

monitored and treated by a team of doctor: Statement by AIIMS Delhi — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2018

He then took the responsibility of Prime Minister’s Office in 1998 after when BJP was supported by other parties. But the government again fell when AIADMK withdrew its support, though as no other party was in position to form the government, the House was resolved and fresh elections were held, however, Vajpayee held the post of the Prime Minister during that time. In 1999, BJP again emerged as the single largest party and was able to form the government under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He held the post till 2004.

