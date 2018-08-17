As the country pays its last tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Congress party on Friday again reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to follow late former Prime Minister's advise. In 2002 during his visit to riot-hit Gujarat, then PM Atalji advised then state CM Narendra Modi to follow rajdharma. On his Twitter, Congress' chief spokesperson attacked the BJP over rising mob lynching incidents in the country.

It seems like Congress doesn’t want to lose any opportunity to attack former Prime Minister Narendra Modi, keeping an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This time the Congress took advantage of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s advise to then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi to follow rajdharma during 2002 Gujarat riots. As the country pays its last tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Congress meanwhile suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to keep in mind the advise of Atalji. “When will the BJP remember rajdharma, when will the rule of law return, the Congress’ Randeep Surjewala tweeted on Friday.

Recalling the incidents took place in the year 2018 in Assam, the Congress said, “Another day of the ‘mob mechanism’ under the nose of the BJP government in Assam. Recently, a youth was killed in the mob lynching incident that took place in Bisavnath district of the north-eastern state.

On his Twitter, the communications-in-charge of Congress, Randeep Surjewala also mentioned two other mob lynching incidents – one of Golapara and another of Agalag. In another tweet, the Congress party’s chief spokesperson said that just like Assam, rajdharma was torn apart in another BJP ruled state Jharkhand. During 2002 Gujarat riots, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee asked then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi to follow rajdharma, adding that he is confident that Modi is doing the same. However, this is not the first time that Congress has attacked BJP over rising mob-lynching incidents in the country.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on Thursday at AIIMS in New Delhi where he was admitted since June 11. Political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed their heartfelt condolences and said country lost a tall leader.

