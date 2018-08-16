Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health condition has been critical and worsened from last 24 hours, says AIIMS. As per the latest health bulletin from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the 93-year-old BJP stalwart has been put on the life support system.

Politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar, Health Minister JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani have visited the former Prime Minister at AIIMS.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee critical at AIIMS LIVE updates:

05:25pm| Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh reached AIIMS in Delhi to see former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee, who has been admitted into the hospital from June 11, 2018.

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh arrives at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) where former PM #AtalBihariVaajpayee is admitted. He is on life support system. pic.twitter.com/rrjoJ4yfL1 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

05:15pm| MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived at AIIMS in Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrives at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) where former PM #AtalBihariVaajpayee is admitted. He is on life support system. pic.twitter.com/S15NBd1vhJ — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

05:10pm| Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi have reached the AIIMS to see former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Modi and Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Yadav arrive at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) where former PM #AtalBihariVaajpayee is admitted. He is on life support system. pic.twitter.com/vzmM8DGBi0 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

05:00pm| Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik recalled memories of working with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been undergoing treatment for the kidney infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and low urine output at AIIMS in Delhi.

As the health of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee deteriorates, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik got emotional as he recalled his days working with the former Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/xcR71u0zpN pic.twitter.com/H2yHFleHMl — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 16, 2018

04:45pm| Social activist Kailash Satyarthi visits former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS in Delhi.

Delhi: Social activist Kailash Satyarthi arrives at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) where former PM #AtalBihariVaajpayee is admitted. He is on life support system. pic.twitter.com/IBDUGMs4OI — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

04:30pm| As per the reports, All India Institute of Medical Sciences is expected to release the new medical bulletin at 5.30pm.

04:00pm| Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visits former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS.

Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) where former PM #AtalBihariVaajpayee is admitted. He is on life support system. pic.twitter.com/fP7Gq9Hdrv — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

