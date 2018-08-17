Following Atal's demise, several people from across the globe shared the experiences they had with then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Recalling their connect with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, several termed him as a light-hearted strong poet who could find joy in little things and spent his life for his nation.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister of the country and one of the founding members of BJP, passed away on August 16 at AIIMS in Delhi. Atal Bihari Vajpayee who died at 93 was considered as one of the tallest leaders of the post-independence era. Following Atal’s demise, several people from across the globe shared the experiences they had with then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Recalling their connect with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, several termed him as a light-hearted strong poet who could find joy in little things and spent his life for his nation. After Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death, Hindustan Times shares an interview with the BJP stalwart which they had taken in 2004. In the interview, Atal Bihari Vajpayee recalls the time he spent in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and enjoyed his evening outings at Aminabad and baithaks.

Even though BJP holds a strong position in Uttar Pradesh with 312 seats, there was a time when it was not this strong. In the 2004 interview, Atal Bihari Vajpayee speaks his emotions and memories with Lucknow, not as a BJP leader or a politician but as a poet.

For BJP, 2004 was the time when it had lost general elections, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had stepped down from the Prime Ministerial post and the party was trying to find its ground in Uttar Pradesh, the same place where BJP emerged as the biggest party during 2017 elections.

In the interview, Atal Bihari Vajpayee speaks his heart out and talks about his association with Lucknow that was his parliamentary constituency for four times. Talking to Sunita Aron, Atal does not discuss the freedom his country achieved but the freedom he lost as he misses his evening outings with his friends in Aminabad, Lucknow.

At the time when BJP was trying to deal with the struggles, Atal Bihari Vajpayee laughs and discusses the good old days that he enjoyed in Lucknow.

Talking to the leading daily, Atal Bihari Vajpayee says that Lucknow’s environment reminds him of Baradari and Chowk where the tehzeeb of Lakhnawavi Nawabs is still visible in their day to day activities.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee also talks about his evenings at Aminabad, visits at Bara Imambara, Rumi Darwaza and Bhool Bhulaiya. The interview itself explains how calm Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been throughout. He can be perceived as a leader who knew what he wanted and how can it be achieved rather than one who would spend time in countering the allegations.

Atal says that he had spent a lot of his evening with his friends in the city of Nawabs. He further talks about a few of mouth-watering delicacies that he enjoyed during his time in Lucknow. A few of the dishes that Atal Bihari Vajpayee could never say no to were Birayni, Makkhan malai and the gorgeous smell of chameli petals which were sold in a dona (bowl made of leaves). He further remembers the jingles by which the vendors used to attack the customers — Majnoo ki haddiyan, Laila ki pasliyan le lo.

Even though people know him as one of the greatest politician Indian ever had but his poetic skills seem to be the one that will keep him alive in our hearts forever.

The interview quotes him beautifully as he recalls the Lucknow evenings — Tokri mein phoolon ki pattiyan rakhi huyi, beech mein mombatti jalti huyi…

Talking about his love for Lucknow’s makhan malai, Vajpayee said that the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had also asked for it when she visited Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee also recalls the time when he had heard Jawaharlal Nehru for the first time while he was addressing a public gathering from Jhandewalan Park. During the interview, Atal says that he missed his visits to baradari the most as Kavi sammelans were organised there. Bahut mehfil jamti thi, ab who din Kahan hai, he says.

While everyone was getting attracted towards the cinema, Atal had his own preference, poems. He said people never developed the connect, they used to take it very lightly. It was the time when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was penning his new book from India’s freedom struggle to Kargil war.

Speaking about the BJP’s then condition in UP, Vajpayee had said that he would be working on reviving the party in the state post-Maharashtra elections. He further adds that the politics of the current times have lost the taste as he said, “Pehli ki rajneeti main to nazakat, nafasat hoti thi, aaj to 365 din Holi kheli jaati hai“.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee did his MA in 1946 from DAV College in Kanpur. It was the time when his father was also in MA. The duo made headlines as they shared hostel rooms. After failing to complete his MA he moved to Lucknow for PhD.

Following the death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Government of India has announced a 7-day morning and UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that his ashes will be spilt in all the holy rivers of Uttar Pradesh.

Here is the link of the interview which Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave to Hindustan Times

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More