On August 16, 2018, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi have visited the Sadaiv Atal memorial at Rajghat in the national capital to pay the tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the Sadaiv Atal memorial at Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. President Ram Nath Kovind also visited the memorial and paid rich tributes. BJP President Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda also visited and paid the tribute to the former prime minister.

The BJP founding member and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had died on August 16, 2018 after a prolonged illness.

Vajpayee’s daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika were also present at the memorial.

Reports said the BJP top brass has decided to organize cultural programs in which every member of BJP family would remember the tallest leader. The regional offices of BJP will also hold day-long events to remember the former prime minister.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will also lay the foundation stone of Vajpayee’s statue at Ram Bagh. The state BJP has also decided to organize the program titled Atal Smriti 2019 on the occasion of first death anniversary.

Vajpayee was the head of NDA from 1998-2004. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also the first leader from the BJP who became the prime minister of the country after a decades-old rule of Congress. Vajpayee served the prime minister three times.

The former prime minister is also described as the tallest leader to hold dialogue with rival country Pakistan. He had also re-opened the LoC trade between two countries through Muzaffarabad route. Decorated with Bharat Ratna in 2014, Vajpayee’s birthday is celebrated as the Good Governance Day.

