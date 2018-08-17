Atal Bihari Vajpayee death condolences LIVE updates: Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday, August 16. He breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on the same day. The charismatic leader was admitted to AIIMS in June due to his perennial illness. More than 5 lakh people, including VVIPs, politicians and dignitaries, are scheduled to be present at the party office near the Rajghat Friday to pay tribute to the late BJP boss.

He breathed his last at 5:05 pm on Thursday

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death condolences LIVE updates: BJP leader and former Prime Minister passed away at 93 on Thursday, August 16. Vajpayee was undergoing a treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the past 9 weeks. He breathed his last at 5:05 pm on Thursday. Mortal remains of the senior BJP leader has been brought to the party headquarters. Innumerable, leaders of the party including Prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis and LK Advani gathered together at the party headquarters to pay tribute to the late charismatic leader.

Media reports say that the last rites will be performed at the Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna in Delhi. Following his death, many people chanted “Atal Bihari Amar Rahe” as Vajpayee’s cortege made its way to the city to reach BJP headquarters, where innumerable leaders gathered to pay tribute to him. The ruling dispensation has declared seven days of state mourning.

Reacting to the sad development which has shocked the country, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Ex-aide to former PM, said he worked with Kulkarni for 6 years, he treated everyone with respect, he further said that Vajpayee had asserted that the Kashmir dispute can not be solved constitutionally, and only by the boundaries of humanity.

#WATCH: The mortal remains of former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee being taken to Smriti Sthal for the funeral. PM Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders also take part in the procession. pic.twitter.com/k35LfX4Tps — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai arrives in Delhi, he will attend the funeral of former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee. pic.twitter.com/rqSEwGzKvi — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

#WATCH live from Delhi: The mortal remains of former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee being taken to Smriti Sthal for funeral. https://t.co/tLUwYCYpOl — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

All the medals which will be won by the Indian athletes in #AsianGames2018 will be dedicated to the former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee: Chef de Mission (CDM) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to ANI (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ex16bq6dDj — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

#Delhi: The mortal remains of former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee being taken to Smriti Sthal for the funeral. PM Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders also take part in the procession. pic.twitter.com/5Ay1JOBj1g — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi speaks on the demise of former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee, says,"India has lost its 'anmol ratna'." pic.twitter.com/yPOMB9spOU — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

#Delhi: Mortal remains of former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee being taken from BJP Headquarters to Smriti Sthal for the funeral pic.twitter.com/MKAjqcHXa6 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and BJP president Amit Shah walk together for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral procession.

The mortal remains of former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee being taken to Smriti Sthal for funeral. PM Modi also takes part in the procession pic.twitter.com/QE3iS9qZj6 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

#Delhi: Mortal remains of former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee being taken to Smriti Sthal for the funeral pic.twitter.com/5G7JjuKmC1 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck pays tribute to former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee at BJP HQ. PM Modi, EAM Sushma Swaraj and Amit Shah also present pic.twitter.com/9JVvUQ1DH2 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali and Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in Delhi to pay tribute to the former PM.

Media reports say Foreign Ministers of other neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are also expected to arrive to pay their respects to the late BJP leader.

Delhi: Mulayam Singh Yadav pays tribute to former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee at BJP HQs pic.twitter.com/QngJM6KvNO — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

Being PM he was simple, he treated everyone respectfully. When asked how will he solve Kashmir issue within constitutional boundaries, he said we will solve it with humanity.with this he won hearts of Kashmiris: Sudheendra Kulkarni, Ex-aide to #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/uEAlG4mTd7 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

Paid our last respects … https://t.co/R8VPhcexTW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 17, 2018

It was the speciality of Atal ji that he never let humanity be harmed due to the political & ideological differences. Such principle is needed in the country today: Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secretary #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/zAnzCI2Dus — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

Meanwhile, the Tripura government has declared a holiday on Friday as a mark to the late BJP boss. According to a notification, which was issued just after his demise.

The government said all state-run offices and educational institutes and even banks would remain closed on Friday, as reported by The Indian Express.

Remembering Atal Ji- the visionary leader, prolific poet, committed Swayam Sevak and a great statesman! pic.twitter.com/DkWtzu2JL8 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 17, 2018

Union Minister @rsprasad expresses profound grief on the sad demise of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"His inspiration, direction and roadmap for the development of India would continue to guide us in shaping #NewIndia .” :@rsprasad https://t.co/6B6rM8mmXX#AtalJiAmarRahen pic.twitter.com/Yj24cFaLy9 — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 17, 2018

Sri Lanka acting Foreign Minister Lakshman Kiriella arrives in Delhi, he will attend the funeral of former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee. pic.twitter.com/4tqmmFbVn4 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

#WATCH live from BJP Headquarters in Delhi: Party leaders pay last respects to former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee https://t.co/BRFiVgVquY — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

He was an enormously important person who we have great respect for and it's a great loss for India. I wanted to pay my respects to a man of that stature: Dominic Asquith, British High Commissioner to India #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/wQYq86y2ZG — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

We remember him for his contribution to Bangladesh Liberation War&strong support to people of Bangladesh.He had great liking for Bengali music.I had the privilege of serving in Delhi as career diplomat when he became Foreign Minister: Bangladesh Foreign Min on #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/wzCZgEB8kf — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

I met him once in 2006. He was a very good orator. The void of his absence can never be filled by anyone in Indian politics, he has been a role model for everyone and inspired many through his poetry, speeches and oratorship; Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/9xNnIvjMbm — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

