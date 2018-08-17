Atal Bihari Vajpayee death condolences LIVE updates: BJP leader and former Prime Minister passed away at 93 on Thursday, August 16. Vajpayee was undergoing a treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the past 9 weeks. He breathed his last at 5:05 pm on Thursday. Mortal remains of the senior BJP leader has been brought to the party headquarters. Innumerable, leaders of the party including Prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis and LK Advani gathered together at the party headquarters to pay tribute to the late charismatic leader.
Media reports say that the last rites will be performed at the Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna in Delhi. Following his death, many people chanted “Atal Bihari Amar Rahe” as Vajpayee’s cortege made its way to the city to reach BJP headquarters, where innumerable leaders gathered to pay tribute to him. The ruling dispensation has declared seven days of state mourning.
Reacting to the sad development which has shocked the country, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Ex-aide to former PM, said he worked with Kulkarni for 6 years, he treated everyone with respect, he further said that Vajpayee had asserted that the Kashmir dispute can not be solved constitutionally, and only by the boundaries of humanity.
ALSO READ: Atal Bihari Vajpayee no more: Shah Rukh Khan leads Bollywood’s volley of tributes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and BJP president Amit Shah walk together for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral procession.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali and Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in Delhi to pay tribute to the former PM.
Media reports say Foreign Ministers of other neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are also expected to arrive to pay their respects to the late BJP leader.
Meanwhile, the Tripura government has declared a holiday on Friday as a mark to the late BJP boss. According to a notification, which was issued just after his demise.
The government said all state-run offices and educational institutes and even banks would remain closed on Friday, as reported by The Indian Express.
ALSO READ: Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral LIVE Updates: Thousands pour in to pay tributes to former PM at BJP headquarters
ALSO READ: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral to take place at 4 pm tomorrow in New Delhi