On the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, leaders around the world shared condolence to the Indian government and family for the great loss. Neighbouring countries including China, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, UK and the US pour condolences to India on the death of ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. .

After the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death on Thursday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, people around the world shared their condolences. With almost all politicals parties in the country, other countries including China, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, UK and the US pour condolences to India on the great loss.

Ambassadors around the world shared condolence messages through Twitter on the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. US Ambassador Kan Juster wrote, “The US grieves with India on the loss of former Prime Minister #AtalBehariVajpayee. He will be remembered for his immense contribution to bolstering #USIndia relations & for recognizing us as “natural allies.” We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India.”

The US grieves with India on the loss of former Prime Minister #AtalBehariVajpayee. He will be remembered for his immense contribution to bolstering #USIndia relations & for recognizing us as “natural allies.” We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India. pic.twitter.com/tWQOWNV8yd — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) August 16, 2018

Pakistan tentative Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreekh-E-Insaaf chief Imran Khan said, “AtalBihariVaajpayee was a tall political personality of the subcontinent. His attempts for the betterment of India-Pak relationship will always be remembered. Mr Vajpayee, as a foreign minister, took responsibility of improving India-Pak ties.”

#AtalBihariVaajpayee was a tall political personality of the subcontinent.His attempts for the betterment of India-Pak relationship will always be remembered. Mr Vajpayee,as a foreign minister,took responsibility of improving India-Pak ties: Pak PM designate Imran Khan (file pic) pic.twitter.com/NQCWOzLOsw — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Haseena on behalf of her government and the people of Bangladesh expressed the sympathy and condolences to the government of India and family of ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“We pray for the eternal peace of his soul,” said Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

On behalf of Govt&people of Bangladesh & on my own behalf, I express our heartfelt sympathy & condolences to Govt & the mourning people of India, and to the members of the bereaved family. We pray for the eternal peace of his soul: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: Bangladesh PM pic.twitter.com/zla0VuaJmj — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

The UK High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith expressed his feelings saying, “We are saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister of India Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. We will remember him as one of India’s greatest leaders. Shri Vajpayee was much respected in the UK as a statesman par excellence.”

We are saddened by the passing of former PM of India #AtalBihariVajpayee. We will remember him as one of India’s greatest leaders. Shri Vajpayee was much respected in the UK as a statesman par excellence: British High Commissioner to India, Dominic Asquith (file pic) pic.twitter.com/WPGAMh5PH3 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More