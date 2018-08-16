Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, suffering from a kidney tract infection, chest congestion and urine output on the lower side, passed away on Thursday at the age of 93. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for what was called a routine check-up by the BJP. Vajpayee was elected thrice as the prime minister between 1996 and 1999 and was the only non-Congress prime minister to retain his position for the entire tenure of 5 years.
After Vajpayee’s health deteriorated with time, he had slowly withdrawn himself from political life.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s body will be taken to the BJP headquarters tomorrow, where the public can pay homage, followed by cremation before the sun sets.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93: Reactions from political fraternity LIVE updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atal Ji that the BJP was built brick by brick. He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP’s message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states.
Lal Krishna Advani: I am at a loss of words to express my deep grief and sadness today as we all mourn the passing away of one of India’s tallest statesmen, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. To me, Atalji was more than a senior colleague- in fact he was my closest friend for over 65 years.
I cherish the memories of my long association with him, right from our days as Pracharaks of the RSS, to the inception of Bharatiya Jana Singh, the struggle of the dark months during the Emergency leading to the formation of Janata Party and later the emergence of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980.
Atalji will be remembered as the pioneer of the first ever stable non-Congress coalition government at the Centre and I had the privilege of working as his deputy for six years.
As my senior, he always encouraged and guided me in every possible manner.
His captivating leadership qualities, mesmerising oratory, soaring patriotism and above all, his sterling humane qualities like compassion, humility and his remarkable ability to win over adversories despite ideological differences have all had a profound effect on me in all my years in public life.
I will miss Atalji immensely…
Congress President Rahul Gandhi:
President Ram Nath Kovind: His leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence put him in a league of his own. Atalji, the Gentle Giant, will be missed by one & all.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh: I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad demise of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. An excellent orator, an impressive poet, an exceptional Public Servant, an outstanding Parliamentarian and a great Prime Minister, Shri Vajpayee ji stood among the tallest leaders of modern India, who spent his whole life serving our great country. His services to our nation will be remembered for a long time to come.
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu: He was a real ‘Ajatha shatruvu’ (One who has no enemies) who got along with people from all sections. He was the first non-congress PM, an able leader and provided a stable government. He practiced politics of principles and infused values into politics.
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: Atalji’s passing away big loss to the nation.
Rajinikanth: Superstar Rajinikanth expresses condolences at the death of BJP’s stalwart, Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar expresses heartfelt condolences
Janata Dal Secular National President HD Deve Gowda
Chief Minister pay respects
Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar
Former President Pranab Mukherjee