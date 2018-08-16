Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on Thursday at the age of 93. The BJP strongman was suffering from age-related ailments for a long time and admitted at the All India Insitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the last 9 weeks. Tributes and respects are pouring in from across the political spectrum. Here's what leaders have to say on BJP's stalwart demise.

Vajpayee had seen many epochal moments of modern Indian history right from Indian Independence. To put it in perspective, Queen Elizabeth II, the reigning UK monarch, is younger than him at 92.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, suffering from a kidney tract infection, chest congestion and urine output on the lower side, passed away on Thursday at the age of 93. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for what was called a routine check-up by the BJP. Vajpayee was elected thrice as the prime minister between 1996 and 1999 and was the only non-Congress prime minister to retain his position for the entire tenure of 5 years.

After Vajpayee’s health deteriorated with time, he had slowly withdrawn himself from political life.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s body will be taken to the BJP headquarters tomorrow, where the public can pay homage, followed by cremation before the sun sets.

Reactions from political fraternity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atal Ji that the BJP was built brick by brick. He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP’s message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states.

Atal Ji's passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me. I have countless fond memories with him. He was an inspiration to Karyakartas like me. I will particularly remember his sharp intellect and outstanding wit. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

Lal Krishna Advani: I am at a loss of words to express my deep grief and sadness today as we all mourn the passing away of one of India’s tallest statesmen, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. To me, Atalji was more than a senior colleague- in fact he was my closest friend for over 65 years.

I cherish the memories of my long association with him, right from our days as Pracharaks of the RSS, to the inception of Bharatiya Jana Singh, the struggle of the dark months during the Emergency leading to the formation of Janata Party and later the emergence of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980.

Atalji will be remembered as the pioneer of the first ever stable non-Congress coalition government at the Centre and I had the privilege of working as his deputy for six years.

As my senior, he always encouraged and guided me in every possible manner.

His captivating leadership qualities, mesmerising oratory, soaring patriotism and above all, his sterling humane qualities like compassion, humility and his remarkable ability to win over adversories despite ideological differences have all had a profound effect on me in all my years in public life.

I will miss Atalji immensely…

Congress President Rahul Gandhi:

Today India lost a great son. Former PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, was loved and respected by millions. My condolences to his family & all his admirers. We will miss him. #AtalBihariVajpayee — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind: His leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence put him in a league of his own. Atalji, the Gentle Giant, will be missed by one & all.

Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee, our former Prime Minister and a true Indian statesman. His leadership, foresight, maturity&eloquence put him in a league of his own. Atalji, the Gentle Giant,will be missed by one & all: President Kovind (File pic) pic.twitter.com/VmbIap4tmq — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh: I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad demise of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. An excellent orator, an impressive poet, an exceptional Public Servant, an outstanding Parliamentarian and a great Prime Minister, Shri Vajpayee ji stood among the tallest leaders of modern India, who spent his whole life serving our great country. His services to our nation will be remembered for a long time to come.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu: He was a real ‘Ajatha shatruvu’ (One who has no enemies) who got along with people from all sections. He was the first non-congress PM, an able leader and provided a stable government. He practiced politics of principles and infused values into politics.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: Atalji’s passing away big loss to the nation.

Very very saddened that the great statesman and former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji is no more with us. His passing away is a very big loss to our nation. I will always cherish the many fond memories. Condolences to his family and his many admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 16, 2018

Rajinikanth: Superstar Rajinikanth expresses condolences at the death of BJP’s stalwart, Atal Bihari Vajpayee

I’m saddened to hear the demise of a great statesman Shri.Vajpayee ji. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 16, 2018

Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar expresses heartfelt condolences

Janata Dal Secular National President HD Deve Gowda

Chief Minister pay respects

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar

Deeply pained by the passing away of our beloved Atal ji. India has lost a great leader, a leader of masses and a visionary who dedicated his entire life in service of the nation and its people. — Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) August 16, 2018

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी ने गरीब कल्याण, ग्राम विकास के साथ नदी संरक्षण के जरिये समग्र विकास का जो मंत्र दिया, उसे आत्मसात कर हम लगातार आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। हम सब मिलकर उनके सपनों के सशक्त, खुशहाल और श्रेष्ठ भारत का निर्माण करेंगे, उनके प्रति यही सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी। — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 16, 2018

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar

Former President Pranab Mukherjee

My letter of Condolence to Smt. Namita Bhattacharya on the passing away of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/0NGl6R8yRY — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 16, 2018

