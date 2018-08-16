Atal Bihari Vajpayee death rumours: Soon after the matter was reported, the channel that broke the news of Atal Bihari Vajpayee passing away, DD news, retracted it and issued an apology over it. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted at AIIMS in Delhi a few weeks ago and was put on life support system on Wednesday night.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death rumours: On Thursday, the nation witnessed a massive confusion over the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee after a news channel reported that the BJP stalwart had passed away at 93 while being treated at AIIMS in Delhi. Soon after the matter was reported, the channel that broke the news of Atal Bihari Vajpayee passing away, DD news, retracted it and issued an apology over it. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted at AIIMS in Delhi a few weeks ago and was put on life support system on Wednesday night. As per the recent health bulletin released by AIIMS, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is said to be critical.

Reports suggest that the inception of this confusion took place while Home Minister Rajnath Singh was talking to media after coming out of AIIMS where Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being treated. After meeting Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rajnath Singh briefed the media. While talking about Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon, Home Minister said that ”he is not among us anymore’ but the media got confused and thought that the Union Minister was talking about Atal Bihari Vajpayee and hence went ballistic on it.

After a news channel broke the news, several media houses followed it and many other digital houses also published a story claiming that the BJP stalwart is no more. The reports were carried forward after many noticed PM Modi coming out of AIIMS with a sad face and left the hospital without talking to media.

After creating a confusion, the rumours were soon put to rest and now a new health bulletin will soon be rolled out by AIIMS. 93-year-old BJP’s stalwart was admitted to AIIMS on June 11 after he complained of urinary tract infection. Earlier, the panel of doctors looking after Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS had briefed Amit Shah and PM Modi over his critical health.

