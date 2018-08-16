Atal Bihari Vajpayee death rumours: As soon as Home Minister Rajnath Singh came out of AIIMS and briefed the media, rumours started doing rounds that the BJP stalwart has passed away. Taking the cue, DD broke the news and media houses followed. However, the former prime minister is alive but is said to be in a critical condition.

Tripura governor Tathagata Roy made an embarrassing gaffe when he paid his respects to Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday afternoon, while the BJP strongman is still alive and is recovering at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The governor is not the only one to have jumped the gun. Former Punjab Chief Minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal also tweeted his respects saying, “Today we lost an honest politician, an ethical statesman, a learned poet, a gentleman, and a leader who believed in humanity,” adding “may his departed soul rest in peace.

Earlier some of the media houses also announced BJP stalwart’s death. First to break the news of Atal Bihari Vajpayee passing away was DD news, which later retracted it and issued an apology over it.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted at AIIMS in Delhi a few weeks ago and was put on life support system on Wednesday night. As per the recent health bulletin released by AIIMS, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is said to be critical but alive.

Reports suggest that the rumours started doing rounds while Home Minister Rajnath Singh was talking to media after coming out of AIIMS where Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being treated.

