Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies: Speaking at the demise of BJP stalwart and one of India’s senior-most leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Vajpayee was like a father to him. His passing away is an irreplaceable loss for him. Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s efforts contributed to BJP’s rise. The Prime Minister added that Vajpayee was an inspiration for everyone and the grief of losing him cannot be described.

Prime Minister Modi continued further and said that Vajpayee’s demise has marked the end of an era. “In Atal ji’s passing away, it is as if I have lost my father. It’s a void which can never be filled.”

