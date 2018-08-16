The Delhi Traffic police issued a traffic rout diversion advisory on Thursday to avoid the traffic jams. Many routes in Delhi that lead towards the Shanti Sthal, where BJP stalwart will be cremated are diverted due to security reasons. It is expected that many heavyweight politicians including PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Ex-PM Manmohan Singh will gather at Shanti Sthal from the last rites of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee passed away on Thursday evening and his cremation will be done on Friday around 4 pm. It is expected that many big leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Former PM Manmohan Singh, Chief Ministers from other states along with party cadres may attend the cremation ceremony of BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Keeping the security arrangements in mind and to avoid traffic jams, Delhi Police has issued a traffic diversion advisory for the daily commuters. According to the advisory from the Delhi Traffic police roads mentioned below will remain closed:

Krishna Memon Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tuglak Road, Akber Road, Janpath from Claridge Hotel to Windsor Place, Man Singh Road, C-Hexagon from Shahjahan Road to Tilak Marg, Rajpath from Man Singh Road to C-Hexagon will be closed for former PM’s funeral ceremony.

While Ashok Road from Windsor Place to C-Hexagon, Shajhan Road, Zakir Hussain Marg from SBM to India Gate, Tilak Marg from C-Hexagon to Tilak Bridge, Bhagwan Dass road, Sikandara Road, Mathura Road From Bhairon Marg T point to W point will be blocked due to security reasons.

The advisory added that DND-NH24 Vikas Marg-Shahdara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge will remain undisturbed to reach the Ring Road. Traffic would not be permitted on the lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and Fromm IP flyover towards Rajghat.

