Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies: The state funeral for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away at the age of 93 on August 16 at 5:05 pm, will take place on August 17 (Friday) at Smriti Sthal in Delhi. The Central government has announced a 7-day state mourning throughout India and has also called for half-holiday in the afternoon on the day of funeral in all Central government offices and CPSUs across the country as well as Delhi government offices.

During the 7-day country-wide mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India where it’s regularly flown. Ahead of Vajpayee’s funeral, BJP president Amit Shah is overseeing all arrangements. He had also spent last 36 hours in AIIMS. Amit Shah was Vajpayee’s poll agent in 1996 when he fought from Gujarat.

