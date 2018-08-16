After the reports of Atal Bihari Vajpayee being critical surfaced, several senior BJP leader like LK Advani, Rajnath Singh and may others visited AIIMS to meet the ailing BJP leader. The following visits by senior politicians resulted in heavy traffic on roads. Taking cognizance of the congested roads, Delhi traffic police issued traffic advisory of the commuters to avoid traffic jams while travelling. Delhi witnesses heavy traffic near Moolchand, Dhaula Kaun, South Extn and Hauz Khas.

Former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee who is being treated at AIIMS in Delhi from past few weeks was shifted on life support system last night. As per the recent health bulletin by AIIMS, the ex-PM is said to be in a critical condition. After the reports of Atal Bihari Vajpayee being critical surfaced, several senior BJP leader like LK Advani, Rajnath Singh, Jitendrea Singh, Sushma Swaraj and may other visited AIIMS to meet the ailing BJP leader. The following visits by senior politicians resulted in heavy traffic on roads. Taking cognizance of the congested roads, Delhi traffic police issued traffic advisory of the commuters to avoid traffic jams while travelling.

Since Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being treated at AIIMS, the traffic in the nearby areas is said to be extremely high. In the advisory, Delhi Traffic Police said that the traffic will remain heavy in the carriageway from Moolchand towards AIIMS.

Traffic Alert

Obstruction in traffic from AIIMS towards Dhoula Kuan due to breakdown of a DTC bus on Raj Nagar Flyover. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 16, 2018

In the second traffic advisory, Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic from Lodi road/ INA towards Aurobindo Marg and from South extension towards Dhaula Kaun will also remain heavy.

Traffic Alert Traffic movement is closed from Aurobindo Marg to New Delhi & South Extn to Aurobindo Marg. Divertion has given from August Kranti Marg & Hauzkhas. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 16, 2018

In order to deal with the heavy volume of traffic, the Delhi traffic police have reportedly blocked the movement from Aurobindo Marg to New Delhi & South Extension to Aurobindo Marg.

Traffic Alert Traffic will remain heavy in the carriageway from Moolchand towards AIIMS due to heavy volume of traffic. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 16, 2018

However, a diversion has been given from August Kranti Marg & Hauzkhas.

After the AIIMS released the recent health bulletin of the former PM, heavy security has been deployed outside the hospital as well as outside Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s house. The country is said to be praying for the health of the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

