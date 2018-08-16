Former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee who is being treated at AIIMS in Delhi from past few weeks was shifted on life support system last night. As per the recent health bulletin by AIIMS, the ex-PM is said to be in a critical condition. After the reports of Atal Bihari Vajpayee being critical surfaced, several senior BJP leader like LK Advani, Rajnath Singh, Jitendrea Singh, Sushma Swaraj and may other visited AIIMS to meet the ailing BJP leader. The following visits by senior politicians resulted in heavy traffic on roads. Taking cognizance of the congested roads, Delhi traffic police issued traffic advisory of the commuters to avoid traffic jams while travelling.
Since Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being treated at AIIMS, the traffic in the nearby areas is said to be extremely high. In the advisory, Delhi Traffic Police said that the traffic will remain heavy in the carriageway from Moolchand towards AIIMS.
: Atal Bihari Vajpayee health condition LIVE updates
In the second traffic advisory, Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic from Lodi road/ INA towards Aurobindo Marg and from South extension towards Dhaula Kaun will also remain heavy.
AIIMS releases health bulletin, says ex-PM Vajpayee continues to be critical
In order to deal with the heavy volume of traffic, the Delhi traffic police have reportedly blocked the movement from Aurobindo Marg to New Delhi & South Extension to Aurobindo Marg.
Former Indian cricket captain Ajit Wadekar dies: PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Nitin Gadkari, other senior leaders mourn death of Indian cricket legend
However, a diversion has been given from August Kranti Marg & Hauzkhas.
CJI Dipak Misra slams detractors of Indian judiciary, says it’s very easy to criticise and attack something
After the AIIMS released the recent health bulletin of the former PM, heavy security has been deployed outside the hospital as well as outside Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s house. The country is said to be praying for the health of the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.