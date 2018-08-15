Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health LIVE updates: The All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is likely to release a health bulletin on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health. The former Prime Minister and a veteran BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been undergoing treatment in AIIMS ever since his health deteriorated a couple of months back.

A while ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Smriti Irani had visited AIIMS to meet and inquire about Vajpayee’s health. PM Modi who had went to see former PM Vajpayee, spent around 50 minutes, after which he left from AIIMS.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health LIVE updates

9:20 pm After former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health deteriorated on Wednesday evening, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also visited AIIMS following PM Modi and Smriti Irani to inquire about his health.

8:57 pm As per reports, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s situation has deteriorated in the last 24 hours after infection level got increased in urine, chest and kidney. A panel of doctors is constantly monitoring his situation. Also, a close relative of Vajpayee is also present at AIIMS.

8:50 pm According to reports, former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health has deteriorated in the past 24 hours. Vajpayee has been on the life support system for the past 3 days.

8:05 pm All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is likely to release a health update on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health.

7:50 pm Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS on Wednesday evening to inquire about former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health. Prior to that, Union Minister Smriti Irani had also visited AIIMS to meet Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after meeting former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/9YDeoOZ78W — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/BeGhqVh0z2 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

