Since the reports of Vajpayee being critical surfaced, several senior politicians like PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj, Arvind Kejriwal and many others have been paying visits to their leader at AIIMS.

In a 32-second video, caretakers are seen putting out the chairs and covering the ground with a white cloth

Former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is currently being treated at AIIMS in Delhi. According to the latest health bulletin, the BJP stalwart is said to be critical and has been put on life support system. Since the reports of Vajpayee being critical surfaced, several senior politicians like PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj, Arvind Kejriwal and many others have been paying visits to their leader at AIIMS. Politicians like Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee have reportedly left their states to reach Delhi to meet Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Security has been tightened outside AIIMS and also outside Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s house in order to avoid any sort of chaos.

While AIIMS is yet to release another medical bulletin, a video that claims to be from Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s has surfaced. In a 32-second video, caretakers are seen putting out the chairs and covering the ground with a white cloth. In the video, two security personnel are also seen directing the workers.

As per the video, it seems that the place is being set up to house a large number of people. The area is also covered with shed.

On Thursday morning, AIIMS released a health bulletin of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and stated that he remains to be in a critical condition and on life support system. Several media reports claimed that the people across the country are praying for the health of the former Prime Minister Vajpayee.

Earlier, it was reported that all the family members of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, except Anup Mishra and Ranjan Bhattacharya, reached his residence at Krishna Menon Marg in Delhi.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More