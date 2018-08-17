As the country pays its tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, his former aide Sudheendra Kulkarni appreciated him on his Kashmir policies. Recalling his association with former PM, he said Atalji was simple during his tenure as Prime Minister. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was popular among people of Kashmir for his peace policies in the region.

Sudheendra Kulkarni, a former aide to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on Friday paid his last tribute to former PM. Kulkarni praised Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his policies on Kashmir. He added, “Once he said that he will solve the Kashmir issue within the boundary of humanity, not the constitution, with these words he won the hearts of Kashmiris. Recalling his association with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former BJP leader said he worked with him for 6 years, adding that he was simple during his tenure as Prime Minister.

Jamhooriyat, Insaaniyat, Kashmiriyat – This quote coined by former Prime Minister clearly depicts the vision he had for the Valley. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was often appreciated for introducing various peace initiatives in the Valley. Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on Thursday at AIIMS where he was admitted since June 11. According to last few medical issued by Delhi’s premier hospital, he was put on life support since his condition was critical from last 36 hours before his death.

In 1996, Sudheedra Kulkarni joined the BJP. He was also associated with Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ambitious India Shining campaign. In 1999, the former PM Vajpayee started the Delhi-Lahore bus to establish good relations between India and Pakistan. Kulkarni rode on the inaugural Delhi-Lahore bus. In 2008, he also worked as a strategist for senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.

But a year later, he resigned from the saffron party over the RSS’ influence on BJP’s decision making. In 2015, Sudheendra Kulkarni was attacked by ink before he was to launch a book by former Pakistan foreign minister.

