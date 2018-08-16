Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is undergoing treatment at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for kidney tract infection and chest congestion, is currently under the critical situation and has been put on life support system. According to reports, Vajpayee is on the life support system for the past 3 days. Several senior leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and others have visited Vajpayee at AIIMS.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is undergoing treatment at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for kidney tract infection and chest congestion, is currently under the critical situation and has been put on life support system. Atal Bihari Vajpayee condition had deteriorated in the past 24 hours. According to AIIMS health Bulletin on Vajpayee’ health, his health had deteriorated after infection level in the chest, Kidney and other body parts had increased. Reports say that Vajpayee had been put on life support system for the past three days.

What is a life support system?

Life support system is a process which helps in the working of vital body organs and parts when a person’s body stops responding to them normally. The use of life support system only takes place when a patient is in extreme critical condition and most of the body parts stop responding. Through life support system, a person can return back to normal health but this possibility remains very rare.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee has served as India’s Prime Minister for three terms. He first became the Prime Minister for 13 days in 1996, after that he held Prime Minister’s office for 11 months between 1998-1999 and from 1999-2004, he held the post for 6 years. Under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it was the first non-Congress government which had completed its full five-year term.

