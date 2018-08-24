Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla has hit out at BJP saying that the party is using Vajpayee's name to gain votes in the upcoming assembly elections which are scheduled to take place in four states. She also said that instead of walking for 5 kms during the last rites of the former prime minister, if PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah follow his principles, then it will be a good thing for the country.

After former Prime Minister Vajpayee’s demise, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that Vajpayee’s ashes from the mortal remains will be flown in every river of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, recently, Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had proposed to rename its newly introduced School of Management and Entrepreneurship after the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in order to pay tribute to him. The proposed move was suggested by JNU executive council.

Earlier, speaking at the demise of former Prime Minister Vajpayee, PM Modi had said that Vajpayee was like a father to him and his death had created a void in his life. PM Modi while paying tributes to the former Prime Minister had also said that with his passing away, it was the end of an era.

