After former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla blamed the BJP for using Vajpayee's name for political gains, the party has now hit back at his niece and accused her of politicising former PM's death.

After former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla blamed the BJP for using former’s name for political gains, the party has now hit back at his niece and accused her of politicising his death. Vajpayee’s niece had earlier accused the BJP for using former Prime Minister’s name for political gains ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in four crucial states, scheduled to take place later this year.

Speaking on the issue, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said that Karuna Shukla is with the Congress and had also contested elections on their ticket. It is unfortunate that she (Karuna) is trying to politicise Vajpayee’s death. “We believe this far beyond and above politics,” Kohli added.

Hitting out at the BJP, Karuna Shukla had said that it will be good for the country if instead of flowing Vajpayee’s ashes in every river of Uttar Pradesh, or walking for 5 kms during his last rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah would have followed his principles.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal suggests BJP to change PM’s name rather than renaming Ramlila Maidan for votes

Meanwhile, in order to pay tribute to the former Prime Minister, Jharkhand government has decided to name places after Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Not only Jharkhand, but Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has also made a proposal of naming one of the highways in the state by naming it Atal path.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi says 1984 anti-Sikh riots was a painful tragedy

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Vajpayee was a father figure to him and his passing away has created a void in his life which cannot be fulfilled. He said that Vajpayee’s demise has marked the end of an era.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More