Addressing a prayer meeting held for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi said that the BJP stalwart dedicated his entire life for the country and its people. Lauding his efforts as a politician, PM Modi said that Vajpayee had entered the politics at the time when only single party enjoyed the majority. PM Modi added that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had spent several years in Opposition but he never compromised with his ideology to gain power. He added that Vajpayee was someone distinguished himself as a parliamentarian and was proud of its traditions.
Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee at a prayer meeting, Modi said that it was all because of the efforts of Vajpayee that India became a nuclear power. After becoming a nuclear power in 1988, it was Vajpayee alone who attributed the nuclear tests to the brilliance of the scientists. PM Modi added that he never surrendered to the pressure, he was exactly like his name, Atal.
Addressing a massive gathering present at Atal Bihari Vajpayee prayer meet, PM Modi said that Vajpayee played a crucial role in creating three states which are currently prospering. He was the leader who created these states without any bitterness.
Vajpayee led the nation for 13 days after that his government fell and no one was ready to give him the support to form the government again. Even after losing everything, the BJP stalwart didn’t lose hope and was committed to serving the masses. Modi added that it was Vajpayee who showed the way when it came to the coalition government.
PM Modi further appreciated the efforts that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had put in over the Kashmir unrest. He said that it was Vajpayee who changed the narrative.
