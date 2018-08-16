Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday at the age of 93. The BJP titan was suffering from age-related problems for a long time and took his last breath at 5:05 at AIIMS. However, he's not the only stalwart who bid adieu to this mortal world in the month of August. Here are the other titans whose demise has left the nation in shock.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was not the only stalwart who bid adieu to this mortal world in the month of August

In the first week of August, when on 6th August Congress’ RK Dhawan passed away, nobody would have imagined it would be such a busy month for the grim reaper. But just the next day, the news of mass leader and Dravidian stalwart DMK chief Karunanidhi’s demise left the nation in shock. However, it was not the end, the grim reaper was just getting started. On August 13, Lok Sabha Speaker and veteran communist leader Somnath Chatterjee died at the age of 89 in Kolkata. And today, India mourns the death of BJP strongman and 3-time prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died after being admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for over a fortnight. The BJP strongman was suffering from age-related ailments for a long time and on Thursday took his last breath at 5:05 pm.

Vajpayee was elected to the Lok Sabha 10 times and twice to the Rajya Sabha. On December 25, 2014, he was awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

BJP’s stalwart was not the only leader who had age-related problems, Congress RK Dhawan who was a close confidante of former PM Indira Gandhi, took his last breath at the BL Kapur hospital on August 6.

Tamil Nadu’s mass leader M Karunanidhi died a day after RK Dhawan’s demise, due to multiple organ failure. The iconic DMK chief was also struggling with age-related ailments. A week-long mourning was declared by the state, such was the stature of the Dravidian leader.

The news of Vajpayee’s demise has come at a time when India was still lamenting the loss of veteran communist leader Somnath Chatterjee, who died at the age of 89 in Kolkata.

The entire political leadership along with the people of India pay respects and mourn the death of these titans of Indian politics.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More