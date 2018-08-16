Atal Bihari Vajpayee is no more. The former prime minister has long cut a lonely figure, being the only non-Congress PM to last a full term and the second non-Gandhi to do so after PV Narasimha Rao. In the world’s largest democracy, as most Indians proudly term their country, this was a shortcoming. The Nehru-Gandhi surname’s monopoly on power ended after the long struggles of several Janata permutations and combinations and of the other way, the way of the Sangh, which espied light at the end of the tunnel in the aftermath of the Congress’s move post-Shah Bano verdict, but which had been at work right from 1947.

In an India that woke to independence at midnight, the articles of faith revolved around a non-sectarian future. Moving away from Gandhi’s idea that the village will be the centre of the new polity, his protégé, Jawaharlal Nehru, took to industrialisation’s late flourish and believed it would yank newly-free India out of the never-ending cycles of poverty/disinformation and backwardness. But there were those who believed in the power of their own faith, like Vajpayee; others believed insurrection was the only ticket to a progressive future. And then there was the solo figure of BR Ambedkar and his transformatory politics, seeing through both the right and the left for their tokenisms.

Vajpayee bridged the two cliffs of thought, of right and left. An ardent centrist, he was not immune to giving in to the frenzy, as in his speech before the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 where he spoke of a levelling. Once derided by KN Govindacharya for being a mask for the RSS, the late former PM kept his distance and forced the Sangh to do so too with NDA 1. The necessity of NDA 1 was to ensure that the BJP would enjoy power despite the extreme antipathy of all other parties to Vajpayee’s comrade-in-arms LK Advani, who rode the rath that cleaved much of India into two, three and many parts in the late 80s and the 1990s. Those scars are not done healing even now. Some of those very parties are now in coalition with the BJP in NDA 2.

Vajpayee’s term in office was marked by the transition from the low-gear, guttural rath-rider into a suave, conversational ruler of dulcet tones who could not get over his pauses in 2002. Nor could he sense that India Shining would jar in a country where widespread poverty still waited for roti, kapda aur makaan. In that jarring was the undoing of the first NDA government. From then on, Vajpayee faded into the background and Advani was tuned out in 2013 by some deft PR work.

August 2018 has been a harsh month. The grim reaper has left the DMK (M. Karunanidhi), the Congress (RK Dhawan), the Left (Somnath Chatterjee) and now the BJP short of its stalwarts ahead of another general election. It’s sad to see the departure of seminal figures such as Vajpayee, who fulfilled Nehru’s prophecy that he would one day be PM.