India’s former Prime Minister and one of the tallest Indian politician post the independence era, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, passed away on August 16 at 05:05 pm at AIIMS in Delhi. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who played a huge role in making India a nuclear power nation, has also inspired a lot of people across the globe. If some enjoyed his political speeches, some felt joy while listening to his poetries. Atal Bihari Vajpayee who has been one of BJP’s founding members was generally perceived as a philosopher, a poet and an efficient politician. In order to make sure that his teachings help others in getting inspired, the UP Government has issued a directive stating that all the jail inmates will be reciting poems by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in all the prisons present across the state.

Reports suggest that the following directive is issued to motivate and to inspire the masses across the state via the poems which were penned down by the BJP stalwart, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Reacting to the following development, Uttar Pradesh prison minister said that the poems written by Atal Bihari Vajpayee are a great source for inspiration and motivation. He further added that the following decision will help the prisoners who are living in jails and are unable to see a life outside.

The following directive came in after UP CM Yogi Adityanath had announced that he will be immersing the ashes of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in all 163 holy rivers in Uttar Pradesh.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away after losing a battle to the death at AIIMS. The former Prime Minister was admitted some 9 weeks ago, before his death, at AIIMS. As per the health bulletin released by the hospital on August 15, he was said to be critical and on life support system. Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at the age of 93 years.

