Atal Kalash Yatra: A video has gone viral wherein Atal Bihari Vajpayee's family can be seen looking for autos after the programme in Gwalior. As per the event, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes will be immersed in 16 prominent rivers across the country in a bid by the saffron party to immortalise the memory of the BJP stalwart who passed away on August 16.

The day the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes arrived in Bhopal and Gwalior, a video, wherein the BJP stalwart’s family members were seen taking autos to go home after the government’s Atal Kalash Yatra, went viral. In the video, Kanti’s husband O P Mishra, their daughter Kavita Tiwari and other relatives can be seen hiring autos outside Phoolbagh area. Meena Vajpayee is also seen looking for an auto.

The video has left the BJP and authorities red-faced, prompting them to give excuses.

SDM Dinesh Shukla on being asked about the video said that transport was arranged for state guests on the basis of government orders. And as per reports, only Vajpayee’s foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya along with the nephew and former MP Anoop Mishra who brought the urn were the only state guests.

On the other hand, one of the Atal’s family member went on to say that he never expected anything from the government.

As per reports, Kanti Tiwari, on being asked about the incident, didn’t say anything directly but took a dig. “Hum auto wale the, bake carwale (we were the auto wallahs, the rest were car wallahs),” Kanti Tiwari was quoted by TOI as saying.

After the BJP stalwart passed away at 93, on August 16, BJP had announced that his ashes will be immersed in 16 prominent rivers across the country.

BJP has named the programme as Atal Kalash Yatra and the state presidents have been tasked to localise the yatras and hold condolence meets in order to involve the public in these events.

In Delhi, BJP president Manoj Tewari was seen carrying the urn on his head. Other leaders were seen carrying the urn in their handbags as they walked out of the old BJP office where Vajpayee sat when he was party president.

