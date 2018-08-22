On August 16, 2018, India lost a great leader, a prolific writer and a profound orator, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The BJP government has decided that the former Prime Minister’s ashes will be immersed in several rivers across the country. “Atal Kalash Yatra” is the name which has been given to the event and some of the top leaders will be taking a part in the ritual. Earlier in the morning, PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah handed over the urns of ashes to state party chiefs at an event. On Friday, the ashes will be sent to 16 prominent rivers in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the party has planned to immerse the ashes in around 100 rivers across the country. 

