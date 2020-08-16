President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday unveiled a life-size portrait of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Central Hall of Parliament House, noting the former prime minister led the nation under trying times.

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 : President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday unveiled a portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) headquarters at Azad Bhavan, ITO in New Delhi on his second death anniversary. Attending the event through video conferencing, the President called Vajypayee a great hero who added many glorious chapters in the politics of India.

“On behalf of the grateful nation, I pay him a humble tribute and unveiling the portrait of Atalji. Fortunately, in February last year, I also got a historic opportunity to unveil Atalji’s portrait in the Central Hall of Parliament House. Today, through this ceremony, we are all remembering a brilliant nationalist, a great hero who added many glorious chapters in the politics of India,” he said.

“Atalji will always be remembered for liberal thinking and democratic ideals. Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s behaviour and popularity was beyond political boundaries. Political opponents also had affection and respect for him,” he said.

Kovind said that Vajpayee always gave paramount importance to the national interest.

“In 1977, as a Foreign Minister, he gave a speech in the United Nations in Hindi. Atal ji worked for a governance system based on ethics, sensitivity, and transparency. Therefore, from 2014 on 30 December, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Governance Day across the country,” he said.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and ICCR President and MP Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe were also present on this occasion.Sahasrabuddhe said that Vajpayee and the culture of India have a unique relationship and called him as the “cultural ambassador” of the country.

“Atalji and the culture of India have a unique relationship. He was the cultural ambassador of India. Whether he was holding any post or not but he always played this role. As the Foreign Minister of India from 1977 to 79, he was also the President of this institution. He later became the Prime Minister,” the Rajya Sabha MP told ANI.

“He was a poet, writer, thinker, who contributed to further enriching the heritage of Indian cultural relations. From a grateful nation, this is a tribute to him,” he said.

