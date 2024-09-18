Atishi Announces Compensation For Families Affected By Karol Bagh Building Collapse

Delhi Chief Minister designate and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Wednesday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the bereaved families affected by the Karol Bagh building collapse incident that claimed the lives of 4 people on Wednesday morning.

The Delhi Minister met the injured persons and the families of the deceased at the RML Hospital on Wednesday evening and assured financial assistance, saying that legal action would be taken against the building owner.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, “As you all know after a building collapse incident in the Karol Bagh area on Wednesday morning, people residing in the structure were stuck in the debris. Around 15-16 people were rescued from the site. Some of the injured are being treated at the RML Hospital while others are undergoing treatment at the Lady Hardinge Hospital.”

“It is sad that as many as 4 people died in the building collapse incident. Many of the deceased were non-residents of Delhi. Delhi government will give compensation amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the families of the deceased persons. Appropriate compensation will given to those who suffered injuries in the incident. Legal action will be taken against the building owner,” said Atishi.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi also issued a statement on the incident and said, ” A two-storey building collapsed on Wednesday morning at around 9 AM in the Bapa Nagar area of Karol Bagh Zone. It was a very old building. Teams of DFS, NDRF and MCD rushed to the site immediately after receipt of the information about the incident. The rescue operation has been completed.”

“The area falls in the Special Area category. The area of the plot is approximately 25/30 Sqm. The reason for the collapse could not be ascertained. The building was not under dangerous conditions during the pre-monsoon survey done by the Maintenance Department. Neither any new construction was being taken up nor any building material was found around or in the collapsed premises,” said the MCD.

Reportedly, 3 people lost their lives while 14 others were injured in the house collapse incident that took place in the Karol Bagh area on Wednesday morning, said Delhi police earlier in the day.

According to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services, the DFS received information about the building collapse in Bapa Nagar at 9.10 am.

“As soon as they received the information, the officials from the Delhi Fire Services, with 5 fire tenders, rushed to the site. Later while sharing the development on the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hukma Ram said that as many as 15 people were rescued.

DCP Central M Harsh Vardhan said, “At around 9 am information of a building collapse was received at Prasad Nagar Police Station from the area of Bapa Nagar. An old building of approximately 25 square yards’ area has collapsed.

Earlier in the day, Atishi instructed the District Magistrate to provide all possible help to the victims. Responding swiftly to the incident, Atishi appealed to the public to inform the government about any possibilities of such incidents in future.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)