With Assembly polls due next year, Atishi said the people of national capital must ensure that Kejriwal becomes chief minister again so that the free services like free electricity and water continue.

In her inaugural address after being sworn in as Delhi’s Chief Minister, Atishi delivered a pointed critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of orchestrating a “conspiracy” against her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal. During a press conference held shortly after her oath-taking ceremony, Atishi emphasized the need for the citizens of Delhi to rally behind Kejriwal in the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled for early next year, to ensure his return to the chief ministerial position.

Describing the day as “emotional,” Atishi reflected on Kejriwal’s departure from the role he has held, stating, “It is a poignant moment for me as he will not continue to be the chief minister. He truly understood the struggles and pain of every individual in our city.” She highlighted some of Kejriwal’s significant contributions to the community, such as implementing free healthcare, improving the quality of education for students in government schools, and introducing free bus rides for women. These initiatives, she noted, were designed to uplift the lives of Delhi’s residents.

Atishi accused the BJP of falsely implicating Kejriwal in a fabricated case, asserting that the party did everything in its power to undermine him. Referring to Kejriwal as her “guru,” she expressed her gratitude for his guidance and for providing her with the opportunity to lead the government.

With Assembly elections on the horizon, Atishi called on the people of Delhi to ensure Kejriwal’s re-election, emphasizing that the continuation of essential services, such as free electricity and water, depends on his return. “The BJP is attempting to halt the benefits that citizens have enjoyed under the Kejriwal government,” she claimed, urging voters to remain vigilant and proactive in supporting the AAP.

In a strong message of resolve, Atishi assured the public, “Now that Kejriwal has come out of jail, we will not allow any BJP conspiracy to succeed.” This statement highlighted her commitment to protect the achievements of the AAP government and to push back against any political maneuvers that might seek to disrupt their work.

Atishi also took the opportunity to praise Kejriwal for his moral integrity, commending him for his decision to resign as Chief Minister despite receiving bail from the Supreme Court in connection with the excise policy case. “He set a remarkable example in morality by stepping down, demonstrating his commitment to the values we stand for,” she remarked.

As Atishi embarks on her leadership journey, her focus appears firmly set on preserving and advancing the initiatives introduced by Kejriwal. She aims to engage the electorate with a vision that prioritizes social welfare, equitable access to resources, and the continued empowerment of marginalized communities. The upcoming election will serve as a crucial test of her leadership and the party’s resilience in the face of opposition.

In conclusion, Atishi’s remarks not only reflect her deep respect for Kejriwal but also signal her readiness to face the challenges ahead. With a strong emphasis on unity and public service, she hopes to secure the trust of Delhi’s residents and ensure that the progress made under her predecessor continues unabated. The political landscape in Delhi is poised for an intense period leading up to the Assembly elections, and Atishi’s leadership will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping its future.

