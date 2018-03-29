In a move to solve the worsening cash crunch in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the neighbouring states have been forced to move cash over the past two months so that the ATMs in the two Telugu-speaking states could work smoothly. It is to be noted that Telangana is ruled by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti which is currently exploring the possibility of a non-BJP, non-Congress front along with Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee.

Even 16 months after the demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have not fully overcome the after-effects of the currency wipeout. Last month, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged the Centre to immediately send currency notes of different denominations amounting to Rs 5,000 crore to the state as ATMs in different areas of the state are short of cash. Earlier in the day, in a move to solve the worsening cash crunch in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the neighbouring states have been forced to move cash over the past two months so that the ATMs in the two Telugu-speaking states could work smoothly. Broken-down ATMs and snaking queues have become a daily sight in the states.

Reports said a severe shortage of Rs 2,000 currency notes is plaguing the two states as the Reserve Bank of India has not transferred notes since September 2017. The shortage in cash is also a result of no deposits made by customers in the past few months. After going through the current situation in these two states, the banks have decided to ship cash from Maharashtra and Kerala for Telangana, and from Odisha and Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh.

“With the approval of RBI, we moved cash from Maharashtra and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala to Hyderabad to tackle the situation of accelerated withdrawals from ATMs and bank branches in January and February, but did not do so in March. We usually try to ensure that cash is available in ATMs at least 94% of the time. Post-demonetisation, following the cash crunch, we had taken several measures to ensure that ATMs had cash available for at least 85% of the time but in January 2018, this came down to 70% and is now hovering around 60%,” Times of India quoted State Bank of India’s (SBI) Hyderabad circle chief general manager Swaminathan J saying.

It is to be noted that Telangana is ruled by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti which is currently exploring the possibility of a non-BJP, non-Congress front along with Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee. Andhra Pradesh is ruled by the Telugu Desam Party which recently exited the National Democratic Alliance, citing no movement in granting special status to the state.

