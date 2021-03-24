Minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday raised the question of why the top cop met Sachin Vaze before his arrest in the Mansukh Hiran death case. Fadnavis in his Press Conference was referring to NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s statements on Monday that had implied that Deshmukh was in Nagpur between February 5 and February 27 after he tested Covid-19 positive.

Jaijeet Singh, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief told the media persons in a press briefing on Tuesday that arrested Sachin Vaze had lied to them when he was interrogated regarding the murder of Mansukh Hiren. He shared crucial details related to the cases and said that there was enough evidence to prove Vaze’s motive in the case. NIA sources state that Vaze had booked the Mumbai hotel room between February 16- 20 and was spotted carrying five bags into the hotel in the CCTV footage of the hotel.

Minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday raised the question of why the top cop met Sachin Vaze before his arrest in the Mansukh Hiran death case. He asked about what Param Bir Singh had to discuss with Sachin Vaze for three hours before the arrest. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have been engaged in a war of words over former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh's corruption charges against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Fadnavis in his Press Conference was referring to NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s statements on Monday that had implied that Deshmukh was in Nagpur between February 5 and February 27 after he tested Covid-19 positive. It is also believed that Anil Deshmukh had made a statement whereby he stated that false reports have been doing rounds in media which claimed he was hospitalized from Feb 5-15 after testing COVID-19 positive on February 5.

However, in a video message earlier in the day the state home minister said he flew to Mumbai for home quarantine from February 15 onwards. These questions have risen amidst the backdrop of a letter by Param Bir Singh to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging Deshmukh met Vaze in February regarding the extortion of ₹100 crore a month from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars. Singh was recently removed from his post and Vaze has been suspended after his arrest.

In addition, the Mumbai Police has transferred 86 policemen, including 65 officers from various crime branches. This must be perceived as an action to restore its image. Assistant police inspectors (API) Riyazuddin Kazi and Prakash Howald who are subordinates of Vaze in te Crime Intelligence Unit have also been transferred.



In addition, a diary has also been recovered from Sachin Waze’s office. NIA has been suspecting that this could be linked to the alleged extortion as alleged by Param Bir Singh. Now, NIA is expected to approach the ED to look into the money laundering aspect. Param Bir Singh has even moved the Supreme Court seeking direction for an unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called has even labelled Singh as the most important weapon for the opposition.

The dairy has also recorded some entries in Waze’s diary related to accounts and financial transactions. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had alleged that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had directed Waze and other police officers to collect at least Rs 100 crore from city bars, hotels, and other establishments every month. In Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena member Vinayak Raut has claimed that the BJP has been hatching a conspiracy to defame the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP dispensation for the last 14 months. The aim of this action has been to install a BJP government there. Kirit Somaya’s tweet has also attacked Sachin Vaze stating that the case must be investigated by the NIA.

