Attacks And Deaths in Bahraich: Understanding The Surge in Wolf Attacks in Uttar Pradesh

Since March of this year, Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district has witnessed a troubling surge in wolf attacks, with seven fatalities attributed to these animals. Additionally, at least two other deaths are under investigation for potential involvement by wolf packs. According to local health officials, wolves have injured around 34 individuals during this period. The state forest department has captured four wolves so far and is currently conducting a combing operation to locate at least two more suspected to be active in the region.

Historical Context and Mythology

Wolves have been a prominent subject in mythology and literature across various cultures. In the Mahabharata, Bhima’s insatiable appetite is likened to a voracious wolf, earning him the name Vrikodara. Western folklore is rich with wolf imagery, including the werewolf and the Big Bad Wolf, while wolves are also associated with deities such as Apollo in Greek mythology and Mars in Roman mythology. The story of Romulus and Remus, the mythical founders of Rome, being raised by a she-wolf highlights the animal’s dual nature as both protector and predator. Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book also depicts wolves, specifically the Seeonee wolf pack led by Akela, as noble and heroic.

Wolves in Colonial India

During the latter half of the 19th century, records from the British Raj reveal that wolves were as deadly as tigers, killing approximately 4,287 and 4,218 people respectively in lower Bengal in 1866. By 1875, records show that wolves had killed 1,018 people, primarily in North India, compared to 828 by tigers. Despite their prevalence, wolf attacks were less common in regions like Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and the Deccan plateau, where they were abundant but rarely involved in fatal human interactions. Government-sponsored bounty hunting between 1871 and 1916 resulted in the deaths of an estimated 100,000 wolves, primarily in the North-West Provinces and Awadh.

The Indian wolf, despite this onslaught, managed to survive due to its elusive nature and the lack of commercial interest in its hide. However, only about 3,000 wolves remain in India today, with their populations scattered and sparse.

Causes and Patterns of Wolf Attacks

Wolf attacks on humans are rare and typically occur under exceptional circumstances. These situations often arise when humans encroach on natural habitats by converting forests into farmland, cutting timber, or hunting wild herbivores. Experts believe that the current spate of attacks in Uttar Pradesh may be influenced by these factors. Historically, wolf attacks have been reported mainly in northern India, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Bengal, where poverty and competition for resources between humans and predators are prevalent.

Some theories suggest that wolves may turn to human attacks after initially killing a domestic animal, especially if the wolf is old or injured. Another theory posits that wolf-dog hybrids, which may have lost their fear of humans, could become aggressive. However, such hybrids are often easier to capture compared to wild wolves.

Historical Cases of Wolf Attacks

In the winter of 1985-86, a pack of four wolves killed 17 children in Astha, Madhya Pradesh. Initially attributed to a single wolf, subsequent investigations revealed all four wolves were involved. This incident caused mass hysteria among locals who viewed the wolves as devilish beings.

Similarly, between April 1993 and April 1995, five wolf packs were blamed for the deaths of 60 children across Hazaribagh, Koderma, and Latehar in undivided Bihar. Researchers have pointed to the loss of natural prey and the rise of wolf-dog hybrids as potential factors contributing to these attacks.

In 1996, researchers Y.V. Jhala and D.K. Sharma investigated wolf attacks on 76 children in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Their study found that a single alpha male or his pack was responsible for the attacks. They highlighted the role of hunting-induced prey loss, the vulnerability of unescorted children, and the impact of mass hysteria.

In 2003, a series of attacks in Balrampur district, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of 10 children. These attacks occurred during the wolf cubs’ weaning period, when the pack’s need for food increased.

Addressing the Problem

Addressing the problem of wolf attacks requires a clinical approach. Accurate species identification through DNA testing, examining injury patterns, and studying local wolf dens can provide crucial information. Effective mitigation strategies involve proper identification of problematic animals and targeted removal, rather than indiscriminate culling.

In the long term, preventing such attacks will require either the preservation of the wolf’s natural habitat and prey or addressing the issue through controlled population management and habitat conservation. Ensuring a balance between human activities and wildlife needs is crucial for preventing future conflicts and safeguarding both human and animal lives.

