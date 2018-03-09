Congress president Rahul Gandhi, during his 3-day Singapore visit, was addressing a session at the National Univesity of Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School was posed a number of questions by a Professor named PK Basu and tried to hit out at the Congress-led government's in the nation in the past.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, during his 3-day Singapore visit, was addressing a session at the National Univesity of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School was posed a number of questions by a Professor named PK Basu and tried to hit out at the Congress-led government’s in the nation in the past. Known for his book on the fall of Indian economy during UPA’s era, ‘Asian Reborn’, Professor PK Basu asked Rahul Gandhi, “Why is it that, when your family ruled the country, India’s per capita income grew slower than the world average, but since your family relinquished the PM-ship, India’s per capita income has grown much substantially faster than the world average?”

While answering this question put up by professor PK Basu, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked Basu, Do you believe that India is at success today? The professor replies to this by saying “yes but only after your family relinquished the PM-ship.” Giving a reaction to this statement, Rahul Gandhi asked the professor to answer whether he believes, “Is there any of him (Rahul Gandhi) during Congress’ rule between 2004 and 2014.” However, the professor did not reply on this. Following this, the Congress party shared a video on its Twitter account which was later termed by PK Basu as a doctored video. The professor even threatened that he will file a case on Rahul Gandhi.

With political discourse hitting new lows everyday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi shows how to gracefully handle detractors and call their bluff. #RGinSingapore #IndiaAt70 pic.twitter.com/OnTJz0kzUx — Congress (@INCIndia) March 8, 2018

However, according to reports, during Congress’ rule, Rajiv Gandhi was the last prime minister of the country from the Gandhi family, who served as India’s PM from 1984 to 1989 and if going by World Bank’s data, the claims made by the Professor PK Basu seems not to be accurate.

However, PK Basu in his question has mentioned that India’s Per Capita Income is low then world’s average during their family’s rule, but looking at the data during Rajiv Gandhi’s Prime Ministership, the Per Capita Income of India had increased more than the world’s average. Even if we believe that the professor is talking about the Congress party, then lets have a look at the GDP data during PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh’s era government. From June 1991 to May 16, 1996, there was PV Narasimha Rao’s government in the country, let’s take a look at the data.

After this, from 2004 to 2014, there was again Congress government in the Centre and it was Manmohan Singh of the Congress party who took India’s charge as the Prime Minister.

Source: World Bank Report

In a video tweeted by the Congress, the party while responding back to PK Basu said that whosoever thinks that the Congress had no role in the independence of India, in the telecom revolution, green revolution and liberalisation, then they need to write a new book on that. Meanwhile, Congress’ reply to PK Basu is being appreciated by people on Twitter

