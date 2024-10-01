Attendees At Delhi Prayer Meeting For Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Chant ‘Death to US’

Recently, at a condolence meeting for slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah held at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi, attendees were heard chanting slogans such as “America Murdabad” (Death to the US), along with tributes to the deceased leader.

Recently, at a condolence meeting for slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah held at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi, attendees were heard chanting slogans such as “America Murdabad” (Death to the US), along with tributes to the deceased leader.

The event featured many prominent figures, including the Iranian Ambassador to India Dr. Iraj Elahi and Palestinian Envoy Adnan Al-Hija.

#BREAKING : India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi hosts a condolence meeting for assassinated #Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Iran’s Ambassador Iraj Elahi and Palestinian Ambassador Adnan Al Hija on the stage with others pic.twitter.com/8Eou6wq0fV — Siddhant Mishra (@siddhantvm) September 30, 2024

According to video accessed by News18, it depict a speaker denouncing the United States and Israel for their roles in the ongoing conflicts in West Asia.

In one clip, an audience member is seen rallying others to chant “America Murdabad” (Death to the US), with many participants joining in as the prayer meeting continues.

Earlier speaking to News18, the Iranian envoy Dr. Elahi made a huge statement in support for hezbollah saying “Hezbollah is not a terrorist group. Hezbollah is a political party. Hezbollah is strong enough to defend itself. We have never denied the support of Iran for Hezbollah.”

Later, commenting on Nasrallah’s death, he called it a significant loss, stating, “The martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah is a loss not just for Muslims or Lebanese but for all Arabs.”

Also Read: Iran Declares National Mourning After Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli Airstrike

Question Of Ceasefire

Further, talking about the possibility of a ceasefire, Dr. Elahi indicated that decisions would ultimately lie with Israel and Hezbollah, But, Palestinian envoy Al-Hija expressed skepticism about achieving a ceasefire under the current Israeli government, with Al-Hija remarking, “Even the US, which supports Israel with advanced weapons, has called for a ceasefire, but this extreme government has not listened.”

Must Read: Is Hassan Nasrallah Dead? Israeli Army Claims Hezbollah Leader Killed In Airstrike

Meanwhile, Nasrallah was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike on Hezbollah’s central command in Beirut. Thus, marking a significant setback for the Iran-backed group and its influence in the region.

Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the killing as a crucial step in altering the regional balance of power, labeling Nasrallah as “the terrorist.”