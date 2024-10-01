Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Attendees At Delhi Prayer Meeting For Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Chant ‘Death to US’

Recently, at a condolence meeting for slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah held at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi, attendees were heard chanting slogans such as “America Murdabad” (Death to the US), along with tributes to the deceased leader.

Attendees At Delhi Prayer Meeting For Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Chant ‘Death to US’

Recently, at a condolence meeting for slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah held at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi, attendees were heard chanting slogans such as “America Murdabad” (Death to the US), along with tributes to the deceased leader.

The event featured many prominent figures, including the Iranian Ambassador to India Dr. Iraj Elahi and Palestinian Envoy Adnan Al-Hija.

According to video accessed by News18, it depict a speaker denouncing the United States and Israel for their roles in the ongoing conflicts in West Asia.

In one clip, an audience member is seen rallying others to chant “America Murdabad” (Death to the US), with many participants joining in as the prayer meeting continues.

Earlier speaking to News18, the Iranian envoy Dr. Elahi made a huge statement in support for hezbollah saying “Hezbollah is not a terrorist group. Hezbollah is a political party. Hezbollah is strong enough to defend itself. We have never denied the support of Iran for Hezbollah.”

Later, commenting on Nasrallah’s death, he called it a significant loss, stating, “The martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah is a loss not just for Muslims or Lebanese but for all Arabs.”

Also Read: Iran Declares National Mourning After Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli Airstrike

Question Of Ceasefire

Further, talking about the possibility of a ceasefire, Dr. Elahi indicated that decisions would ultimately lie with Israel and Hezbollah, But, Palestinian envoy Al-Hija expressed skepticism about achieving a ceasefire under the current Israeli government, with Al-Hija remarking, “Even the US, which supports Israel with advanced weapons, has called for a ceasefire, but this extreme government has not listened.”

Must Read: Is Hassan Nasrallah Dead? Israeli Army Claims Hezbollah Leader Killed In Airstrike

Meanwhile, Nasrallah was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike on Hezbollah’s central command in Beirut. Thus, marking a significant setback for the Iran-backed group and its influence in the region.

Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the killing as a crucial step in altering the regional balance of power, labeling Nasrallah as “the terrorist.”

Filed under

Delhi Prayer Meeting Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah NewsX

Also Read

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Police Search Isha Foundation After Man Alleged Brainwashing Of Daughters

Police Search Isha Foundation After Man Alleged Brainwashing Of Daughters

WTC: India Stay On Top After Beating Bangladesh In Kanpur Test

WTC: India Stay On Top After Beating Bangladesh In Kanpur Test

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Bus Fire in Thailand: 25 Feared Dead in Tragic School Trip

Bus Fire in Thailand: 25 Feared Dead in Tragic School Trip

Entertainment

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Vijay Last Film

‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Vijay Last Film

Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better

Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better

‘Roofman’: Kirsten Dunst To Star In True Crime Drama

‘Roofman’: Kirsten Dunst To Star In True Crime Drama

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox