AgustaWestland scam: Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the politically sensitive Rs 3,600 AgustaWestland chopper scam, will be produced before special judge Arvind Kumar in a Delhi’s Patiala court today. The hearing will take place post noon. At present, Michel is at the CBI headquarters in the national capital where he is being probed by the agency officials. Meanwhile, Michel’s legal team has applied for Indian visa to arrive in India. He was extradited to India from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night in an operation carried out under the guidance of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. It is seen as a big diplomatic win for Narendra Modi government and comes at a time when External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is in the Gulf country for bilateral talks between the two countries.

The developments in the case will have its ramifications on the crucial Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year, given the high stakes for the BJP. The ruling BJP has got an opportunity to send a clear message among voters that they will continue their fight against corruption. Zero tolerance for corruption as conveyed by PM Modi ever since the BJP-led came to power at the Centre. The BJP will look to utilise this Michel’s extradition politically as names of Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi have appeared in the case.

#WATCH New Delhi: Alleged middleman in #AgustaWestland deal #ChristianMichel brought to India after being extradited from UAE, late night yesterday pic.twitter.com/sgaNIhUQ58 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2018

Michel is one of the three alleged middlemen, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, who are being probed in the case by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

The CBI has alleged that 57-year-old Michel paid commissions or kickbacks to the Indian authorities for swinging the deal in favour of AgustaWestland, a chopper manufacturing company in Italy. His name in the chopper deal had surfaced in 2012.

The case pertains to the alleged money laundering in the Rs 3,600-crore deal through many channels to favour UK-based AgustaWestland. The deal was signed in 2010 when the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh was in power. It was a Rs 3,546 crore contract to supply 12 AW-101 helicopters to the IAF. The choppers were supposed to fly VVIPs including Prime Minister, President, former PMs and Cabinet ministers.

