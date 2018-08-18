In a shocking turn of events, an AIMIM member Rashid has been assaulted by the BJP corporators in Aurangabad during a general body meeting of the civic body. In a recently surfaced video on the internet, he can be seen being kicked, punched and slapped by the BJP corporators in a general body meeting of the civic body.

The BJP corporators of the Aurangabad municipal corporation thrashed an All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) member Sayeed Mateen Rashid on Saturday for refusing to pay condolences to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The incident happened during the general body meeting of the civic body when BJP corporator Raju Vaidya tabled a proposal to pay tribute to Vajpayee. Following Rashid’s refusal, the angry BJP members thrashed him.

A video has gone viral on social media where Mateen can be seen being kicked, punched and slapped by the BJP corporators. Corporation security officials can be seen rescuing Mateen and taking him to a hospital nearby.

This particular video has also been aired on various TV channels.

Claiming that Rashid was a repeat offender, a BJP leader was quoted by ANI as saying that the corporator used offensive words for Vajpayee which infuriated them and led to Rashid’s being beaten up.

BJP leaders say, "we tried to make Sayed Mateen understand, but he used such mean word for #AtalBihariVajpayee that we can't even repeat. We lost control because of that word & expressed our anger. He is a repeat offender, had earlier disrespected Vande Matram". #Aurangabad pic.twitter.com/8V5z3ifFmr — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018

Rashid justified his decision by saying he was protesting in a peaceful manner. He told ANI that a dozen BJP corporators assaulted him for protesting the decision to pay tribute to the departed BJP stalwart.

After the incident immediately, alleged AIMIM supporters damaged a vehicle of a local BJP functionary and also beat up the driver. As soon as the news broke, BJP corporator Pramod Rathod demanded that Rashid is barred from the civic body for his ‘anti-national’ move in opposing a tribute to Vajpayee.

Meanwhile, the local police said, “An FIR is yet to be registered against Rashid under IPC section 153A.

For the uninitiated, the party AIMIM had won two seats in the 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election and emerged as the second largest party in the Aurangabad municipal elections.

