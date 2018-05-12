Following the massive classes, the authorities have imposed Section 144 in the city. After the clash was reported, Mumbai police rushed to the spot and resorted to the use of teargas shells to disperse the crowd.

Over 100 shops were gutted after a clash between two groups erupted in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad on late Friday night, May 11. Following the massive classes, the authorities have imposed Section 144 in the city. Internet services have also been suspended in the region. After the clash was reported, Mumbai police rushed to the spot and resorted to the use of teargas shells to disperse the crowd. Illegal water connection was reported to be the reason behind the clash. One man along with several police officers was also reported to be severely injured in the clashes. Reports added that one or two people have also lost their lives.

The clashes erupted after an illegal water connection to a religious place was disconnected, Zee News reported. After the connection was cut-off, youth from both the groups took to streets to mark their protest against the water issue. The youth also torched several cars in the city. The matter was highlighted after CCTV footage of a clash between the two went viral on social media.

Later, the Maharashtra authorities deployed forces in large numbers and further imposed Section 144 that prohibits the assembly of more than four people in an area. Later, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to his twitter and said that CM Devendra Fadnavis should order a probe especially a role of “Racchu Pahelwan”.

He also added that the party will be providing aid and relief to through its MIM relief trust. He further requested people to maintain peace. He said, “I have requested Advocate Khizar Patel to ensure that people whose shops are burned or damaged must give a complaint to concerned Police Station and get FIR registered ,MIM party Will inshallah provide Aid & relief through its MIM relief Trust but request people to maintain peace.”

Speaking on the issue, state Home Minister appealed to “maintain peace and urged to not believe in rumours”.

