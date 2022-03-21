Representing a large geographical region in India, the antiquities are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

In a historic move, 29 antiquities have been repatriated to India by the Australia. The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Scott Morrison’s virtual summit today. The antiquities range in six broad categories as per themes – Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, Portraits and decorative objects.

These antiquities come from different time periods, with earliest dating to 9-10 century CE. These are primarily sculptures and paintings executed in variety of material – sandstone, marble, bronze, brass, paper. Representing a large geographical region in India, the antiquities are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal. PM Modi inspected these antiquities that returned from Australia.

Australia has also returned portraits of Indian personalities like Maharaja Sir Perhad Yamin, Hiralal A. Gandhi, an untitled portrait of middle aged male from Venus Studio, a Gujarati family group phooto from Guru Das Studio, portrait of a woman from Udaipur, Rajasthan, Portrait of a man made by the artist Panna Lal.

The decorative objects, include a page from a Ragamala series, young lady with elaborate saree, a 19th century brass alam that must have been carried by a stand bearer in processions, portrait of Lakshman Chandji before Dursham Ramji and amourous couple.