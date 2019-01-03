Australia vs India, Sydney Test: Virat Kohli and co. are taking on Australia in the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). At the stumps on the Day 1, Team India scored 303 runs and lost 4 wickets. Cheteshwara Pujara, who walked in to bat in the second over, scored a ton and will continue batting on the Day 2 with Hanuman Vihari. Today, Australian bowlers picked up wickets of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane.

Australia vs India, Sydney Test: The day one of the fourth Test match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) was totally in favour of Virat Kohli and men as they managed to score 303 runs at stumps with loss of 4 wickets. Thanks to the backbone of the team, Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored a powerful hundred today and will resume batting on day 2. This was Cheteshwar Pujara’s third century on the tour and the team will be hoping another superb inning from him. The century at Sydney was followed by Adelaide and Melbourne and Team India is now cruising towards a big total in the first innings of the fourth and final Test match.

On the other side, Australian bowlers managed to send four Indian batsmen back to the pavilion. KL Rahul (9) was the first man to depart today, followed by Mayank Agarwal (77) skipper Virat Kohli (23) and Ajinkya Rahane (18).

Former Cricketer VVS Laxman congratulated Pujara for his 18th Test hundred on Twitter saying, “Yet another Test Match, yet another marvellous innings from Pujara. Many congratulations on the 18th Test hundred. Has been a delight to watch you bat, @cheteshwar1 !”

That brings an end to Day 1 of the 4th and final Test.#TeamIndia will be a happy side as they go to stumps with 303/4 on board and rock solid Pujara on the crease. Updates – https://t.co/hdocWC4GEH #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1VWRpToVYg — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2019

