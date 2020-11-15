TDP leader and owner of the Fusion foods of Viskhapatnam Harsha has alleged that the hotel was vacated forcefully without any prior notices. Reacting to the episode, TDP Andhra president Achem Naidu has criticised the government for doing vendetta politics.

TDP leader and owner of the Fusion foods of Viskhapatnam Harsha got a shock in the early morning when Authorities have vacated his restaurant at the VMRDA (Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority) venue in Vizag as it was against the rules and regulations. Fusion Foods restaurant VMRDA has been in place for decades, although the lease is only required for three years under government regulations.

This is the same restaurant where the attacker on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy used to work in Airport of Visakhapatnam. Then leader of opposition Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that The restaurant owner and TDP leader Harsha harboured the attacker and how the knife came into high security zone of Visakhapatnam Airport. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that there was a conspiracy to kill him at the airport.

The previous government of Chandrababu Naidu issued orders granting permits from 2015 to 24 to this Fusion foods . In fact, the lease can be extended for three years only , its said then VUDA VC extended the lease without authority. VMRDA officials took action on a complaint that Fusion Foods had been operating without obtaining fresh permits for nine years without complying with these regulations.

When vacated, the goods were handed over to the owner and the fusion food restaurant was taken over. Harsha Kumar, who is known to be very close to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, is the manager of this fusion food restaurant. TDP leader Harsha who leased the property from UDA at Siripuram Junction has give for lease to another with double rate. Authorities then cancelled the lease and vacated the Fusion Foods restaurant.

The restaurant owner Harsha alleges that the hotel was vacated forcefully without any notices. He suspects political vendetta in this episode. TDP Andhra president AchemNaidu criticised the government that its doing vendetta politics and questioned how come the restaurant was vacated on Diwali holiday when all officials were on leave. He alleged that the ruling party is looting Visakhapatnam.

