Just a few days after a video of BJP leader V Kalidass thrashing an auto driver for questioning the BJP over rising prices went viral, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was caught smiling on the camera while the auto driver was being thrashed, has issued a clarification and blamed media for projecting her in the bad light. Talking to media over the incident, T Soundarajan said that he had heard the question put up by the auto driver. She added that the incident occurred while she was answering a question put up by the media person. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Soundarajan claimed that she was completely unaware of what was happening behind her.

Putting the blame on her co-worker, BJP leader V Kalidass, Soundararajan added that the auto driver was under the influence of alcohol. Hitting out at the media, Soundararajan added that media projected as f she was smiling while the auto driver was being beaten black and blue.

Condemning the incident, she said that if it happened, it was wrong. She added that the auto driver was removed as other people who were present at the spot were concerned about their safety.

It was my co-worker who pushed him aside as he (auto driver) was under influence of alcohol. But it was projected as if I was smiling. If it happened it's wrong, but he was removed because people around me were concerned about others' safety too: TN BJP Chief T Soundararajan pic.twitter.com/C6lmsYARuy — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018

The following development surfaces a few hours after the video went viral on social media platforms. In the viral video, TN BJP chief T Soundararajan was talking to the media when suddenly an auto driver from the crowd questioned her over the rising fuel prices.

After not getting an answer, the driver questioned her again. While Soundararajan was seen smiling on the camera, other BJP leader V Kalidass was seen thrashing the auto driver mercilessly.

