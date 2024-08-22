Auto-Taxi Drivers On Two-Day Strike In Delhi-NCR: Reasons And Details

Delhi, the national capital, is expected to face significant transportation disruptions on August 22 and 23 due to a strike organized by auto and taxi driver unions. This protest involves over 15 unions from Delhi-NCR and targets app-based cab services such as Ola and Uber.

The strike arises from concerns about declining earnings among auto and taxi drivers and the negative impact of app-based services on their livelihoods. The driver unions are protesting the adverse effects these services have on their income and job security.

The unions claim that despite repeated appeals to both central and state governments regarding inadequate compensation and the issues caused by companies like Ola and Uber, their concerns have been ignored.

Kishan Verma, President of the Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union, stated, “For years, we have raised our concerns with the government and various departments about companies like Ola and Uber, but no action has been taken. These companies operate as if it’s a game of donations, with the government also complicit. We demand an end to this practice.”

Verma also accused private taxi drivers of unethical practices, including involvement in alcohol and drug trade, as well as smuggling. He said, “Employment for auto and taxi drivers is being negatively affected or completely lost due to these issues. Private Ola and Uber taxis are engaging in smuggling and illegal activities. Therefore, we are going on strike. On August 22 and 23, all auto and taxi services in Delhi-NCR will be suspended.”

The unions are calling for a ban on current app-based cab services and are advocating for a government-backed alternative. They criticize the high commission fees of up to 45 percent charged by ride-hailing services, claiming that drivers are not benefiting from these fees. Additionally, they highlighted the proliferation of e-rickshaws and bikes with private number plates as contributing to their challenges.

During the strike, vehicles including autos, kaali-peeli taxis, economic radio taxis, and taxis with all-India tourist permits will not be operational in Delhi, causing significant disruptions in transportation across the capital.

