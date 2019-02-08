Avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir: Avalanche occurred near the police post in Jawahar Tunnel area in Kulgam district on Friday.

The rescue operation is jointly carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir police, army and the locals. (Photo: ANI)

Avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir: Search operations are still underway to rescue the 10 policemen who were trapped inside their post after an avalanche hit the north portal of Jawahar Tunnel on the Qazigund side in Kulgam district on Thursday evening. The rescue operation is jointly carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir police, army and the locals, reports said. However, strong wind and accumulation of snow on the path are making it difficult for the teams to reach the site. Ten others are said to be safe.

The missing people include six policemen, two fire service personnel and two prisoners. Currently, security personnel have closed the 300 km-long road for the third consecutive day due to heavy snowfall and landslides.

The MET office has issued a high danger avalanche warning to Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam, and Kupwara districts in the Valley after higher reaches of Rajorui district in Jammu and Kashmir received heavy snowfall on Thursday. Similarly, authorities issued medium danger warning to Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur and Leh districts.

Meanwhile, snow-clearance operation is underway after heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district.

